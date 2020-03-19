Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine.
To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said.
Photo: Bloomberg
“This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said.
The company did not disclose a timetable for the new practice, or any additional details about the employee’s role at the company.
TSMC operates nine wafer plants in Taiwan, including four 12-inch wafer fabs.
The employee is being treated at a hospital, TSMC said.
The company’s epidemic prevention committee tracked the employee’s contact history, it said.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters
Resumption of production at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factories in China has “exceeded expectations” after a prolonged halt as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said yesterday. Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple Inc’s major manufacturing partner, bases most of its production in China, where many of its suppliers are, and as a consequence was hit hard by coronavirus-related curbs that have hurt demand and upended supply chains globally. The company, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), in February suffered its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years as