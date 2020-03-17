Insurance companies should avoid unnecessary overseas travel by their employees to reduce the possibility of imported cases of COVID-19, the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) Insurance Bureau said yesterday.
The bureau on Sunday urged local life insurance and property insurance companies to prohibit their staff from unnecessary travel abroad and required companies to report to the bureau any travel-related activities, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Wang Li-hui (王麗惠) said by telephone.
Chairs or general managers of insurance companies are required to report to the bureau in advance before starting business trips, with details including itineraries, anti-virus measures and others on the trips, Wang said.
Companies should make sure that family members or others who live with a staff member who travels overseas knows that the employee would need to remain at home for 14 days to fulfill self-health management requirements after returning, she said.
“We would not fine insurance companies if they fail to comply with this guidance, as there is no law allowing a penalty, but we think that insurance companies would be happy to follow this guidance, as they would not want to jeopardize their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wang said.
Moreover, if insurance company personnel have people they live with who want to travel, they might find it difficult to persuade them to cancel the trip, but they should report the situation to their company and make suitable arrangements, possibly including 14 days of self-quarantine, she said.
The announcement came after the nation confirmed its 54th COVID-19 case, a man in his 30s who visited Thailand and Japan and reportedly works for a foreign financial firm.
Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) since last month has asked its staff to avoid trips to countries with a Level 3 “warning” travel notice.
The company yesterday said that it “strongly suggested” staff avoid unnecessary travel, spokesman Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) said by telephone.
“We cannot ban them from overseas travel, as their rights are protected by the Constitution,” Lin said. “However, company management would ask for their reason for traveling and the leave would not be approved if it were deemed to be not necessary.”
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
Global semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to recover this year, growing 3 percent from a year earlier to US$57.8 billion (US$1.93 billion), SEMI said yesterday. Last year, fab equipment spending slumped 7 percent to US$56 billion, it said. Spending is forecast to plummet 18 percent year-on-year in the first half due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before rebounding in the second half and hitting a new record next year, the trade group said. “The COVID-19 outbreak has eroded fab equipment spending in China in 2020, prompting downward revisions to the World Fab Forecast report published in November 2019,” SEMI said in a statement. Despite