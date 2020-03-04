US Navy renews education system as advantage slips

AP, PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island

The US Navy is overhauling its approach to education, because the US no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries, a strategy released on Monday showed.

The Education for Seapower Strategy 2020, provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release, is the first unified, comprehensive education strategy for the navy and US Marine Corps, said John Kroger, who is implementing the strategy as the navy’s first chief learning officer.

It is very much a response to the nation’s geopolitical position in the world today, versus the advantages it had at the end of the Cold War, Kroger said, noting China’s economic strength and investments in 5G networks, energy storage and other major technologies that matter for warfighting.

The navy wants to create a naval community college to provide associate’s degrees to tens of thousands of young sailors and marines, at no cost to them. It plans to unify the schools within the existing naval university system, similar to a state university system, and invest in them, as well as enact new policies to encourage and reward those who pursue professional military and civilian education.

“In a world where potential adversaries are peers economically and technologically, how do you win?” Kroger said in an interview. “We think we can outfight potential opponents, because we can outthink them. In order to do that, we must have, by far, the best military education program in the world.”

Kroger entered the navy from Harvard University, where he was a visiting professor at Harvard Law School and leader in residence at the Kennedy School of Government. He was president of Reed College in Portland, Oregon, from 2012 to 2018, and previously served as Oregon’s attorney general. Kroger served as a marine from 1983 to 1986.

Although the need to ensure an advantage in fighting wars is driving the reforms, the educational opportunities would change how and whom the navy recruits, Kroger said.

It is more challenging to recruit when there is relatively low unemployment, he said.

The strategy does not specifically say how much the navy is looking to spend on education or where the money would come from.

Kroger said that it would rely mostly on existing education funding that can be used in a more cost-effective way.

About US$109 million was transferred from other navy programs this fiscal year to pay for immediate education needs, including start-up costs for the community college.

The navy would ask the US Congress for more money for education beginning in fiscal year 2022, but the numbers are not finalized, Kroger said.

He estimated that it would cost US$40 million to US$50 million annually for the community college to educate about 40,000 people each year.

There would not be a physical campus. Some general education classes would be provided online, but sailors and marines would do the vast majority of their coursework online through civilian universities and community colleges that partner with the navy. The navy plans to seek approval from Congress this year and enroll the first students next year.

For existing naval schools, the navy wants to do budgeting for the system as a whole and Kroger would review their curriculum to avoid unnecessary duplication. The schools — the Naval War College in Rhode Island, the Marine Corps University in Virginia, the Naval Postgraduate School in California and the Naval Academy in Maryland — would be expected to align their plans with the strategy.