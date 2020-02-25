Human rights under assault worldwide: UN

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday launched a “call to action” against rising attacks on human rights worldwide, highlighting the persecution of minorities and “alarming levels of femicide.”

“Human rights are under assault,” he said as opened the UN Human Rights Council’s main annual session in Geneva, Switzerland.

“People are being left behind. Fears are growing,” he said, pointing to swelling divisions and political polarization in many countries.

“A perverse political arithmetic has taken hold: divide people to multiply votes,” he said, warning that “the rule of law is being eroded.”

Guterres said civilians were being “trapped in war-torn enclaves, starved and bombarded in clear violation of international law” as well as “human trafficking, affecting every region in the world, preying on vulnerability and despair.”

He also said women and girls were being “enslaved, exploited and abused,” “activists tossed in jail and religious and ethnic minorities groups persecuted” and “minorities, indigenous people, migrants, refugees, the LGBTI community vilified as the ‘other’ and tormented by acts of hate.”

Guterres launched a “call to action” to the entire UN system, to governments, lawmakers, the private sector, civil society and to “people everywhere.”

He laid out seven areas where he said concrete action could “achieve a quantum leap in progress or avert the risk of backsliding,” including boosting efforts to halt violence against women and girls — “the world’s most pervasive human rights abuse.”

“We see a pushback against women’s rights, alarming levels of femicide, attacks on women human rights defenders and the persistence of laws and policies that perpetuate subjugation and exclusion,” Guterres said.

“We also continue to see chronic stagnation in women’s participation in political leadership roles, peace processes and economic inclusion,” he said.

Work toward gender equality “starts within,” he said, pointing out that as of Jan. 1, the UN achieved “gender parity across our senior-most ranks.”

“We pledge to reach gender parity throughout the UN system at all levels by 2028,” he said, adding that the UN would apply “a gender perspective” to all its work.

Other areas of specific focus included offering broader protections for people trapped in conflict situations, increased efforts to protect civic space, including free expression and assembly, and to recognize the rights challenges posed by the climate crisis and new technologies, he said.