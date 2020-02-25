Virus Outbreak: China mulling ‘complete ban’ of wildlife trade

AFP, BEIJING

China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress yesterday began deliberating a proposal to ban all trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak that has swept the nation.

“It aims to completely ban the eating of wild animals and crack down on illegal wildlife trade,” Xinhua news agency said of the proposal.

The report added that the measure was aimed at “safeguarding public health and ecological security.”

The committee is responsible for convening the 3,000-member National People’s Congress, but is expected to postpone the annual session due to the health crisis.

The session is due to start early next month.

Chinese health officials have said that the coronavirus likely emerged from a market in Wuhan that sold wild animals as food.

Late last month after the epidemic began, the government ordered a temporary ban “until the national epidemic situation is over.”

It was not clear when a decision would be made on the proposed ban, which is likely to face skepticism.

Conservationists have accused China of tolerating a shadowy trade in exotic animals for food or use in traditional medicines whose efficacy is not confirmed by science.

China instituted a similar temporary ban after SARS killed hundreds of people in 2002 and 2003, and was also traced to wild-animal consumption, but the wildlife trade soon resumed.

Health experts say it poses a significant and growing public health risk by exposing humans to dangerous animal-borne pathogens.

The exact source of COVID-19 remains unconfirmed, with scientists variously speculating it originated in bats, pangolins or some other mammal.

Scientists say SARS likely originated in bats, later reaching humans via civets.

Civets were among dozens of species listed for sale by one of the merchants at the Wuhan market, according to a price list that circulated online.

Other items included rats, snakes, giant salamanders and live wolf pups.