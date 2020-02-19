Virus Outbreak: British couple on ‘Diamond Princess’ positive for virus

The Guardian

A British couple who published video diaries from a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan said they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the UK government announced plans to evacuate citizens from the ship.

“There is going to be a time of quiet. We have been proved positive and leaving for hospital soon. Blessings all xxx,” David Abel wrote in a Facebook post.

The Abels — David and his wife, Sally — have given regular updates to the media about conditions onboard the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined off Japan since Feb. 3 after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, in a later post, Abel, from Oxfordshire, said he doubted his diagnosis.

“Frankly I think this is a setup! We are NOT being taken to a hospital, but a hostel. That’s where partners are sent waiting out their quarantine,” he wrote.

Asked in the comments below one of his posts whether he was sure the test was positive, he replied: “I doubt it was positive. If it was, we would be in hospital.”

The Abels’ reported positive diagnosis came as Japanese health authorities confirmed an additional 88 coronavirus infections on the Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 542.

The couple’s son, Steve Abel, said his parents were “not getting any communication” from the UK.

“They are very high-spirited people,” he told BBC Breakfast, but added: “There are cracks in the armor and they are getting down. My mom breaks down in tears frequently, my dad is short-tempered. They are not getting any communication from our country, so they are in the dark and feeling very unloved.”

Steve Abel told BBC Radio 5 Live he was concerned that his father, who is diabetic, was not eating the right food, and called for his parents to be allowed to return home.

The British government, which has come under mounting pressure to fly citizens home, yesterday morning said that it was “working to organize a flight” to evacuate citizens stranded on the ship.

On Monday, a Downing Street spokesman said those onboard the ship were being contacted about the possibility of a repatriation flight.