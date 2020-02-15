Agencies

PANAMA

Police catch escaped convict

Police on Thursday recaptured a Dominican man convicted of kidnapping and murdering five young people of Chinese descent, two weeks after he escaped prison for a second time. National Police Director Jorge Miranda told local media that Gilberto Ventura Ceballos was found in Chiriqui Province bordering Costa Rica. Authorities had on Tuesday last week announced that Ventura Ceballos had escaped. The latest escape prompted the resignation of the security minister and the firing of the interior minister. Ventura Ceballos was in July 2018 sentenced along with a fellow Dominican accomplice to 50 years for the abduction and killing of the five university students about a decade ago. He acknowledged murdering them and burying them beneath the floor of a home in La Chorrera, authorities said. At least two were buried alive, investigators said.

THAILAND

Man fires gunshots into air

Police yesterday took a man into custody after he fired multiple gunshots into the air in central Bangkok, injuring no one less than a week after a soldier killed 29 people in a shooting rampage. The incident in the capital was related to a personal conflict, Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Lieutenant General Pakkapong Pongpetra told reporters. The suspect surrendered and agreed to accompany police to their station, he said. The man reportedly fired 20 to 40 shots during the more than six-hour incident in a residential neighborhood with small shops, many selling sporting goods, next to Chulalongkorn University. Police had cleared the area around the building and media reported that a family member was brought in to try to convince him to surrender.

UNITED STATES

Bar caters to broken hearts

Bitter or heartbroken on Valentine’s Day? Then head to the BreakUp Bar in Hollywood, where classic movies about splits play on a huge projection screen, and you can pin your thoughts and mementos on the “Wall of Broken Relationships” while drowning your sorrows in crafted cocktails like “Ghosted” or “I Dealt With Your Parents for Years.” Bar owner Evan Charest said that he wanted to create a haven decorated with black roses for the single and heartbroken. “Pretty much it’s the antithesis of all pro-Valentine’s Day things,” he said. “We thought we would be a place for single people and, you know, people in relationships who just want to get over all the pressure and stress of the Valentine’s Day holidays.” Notes posted on the wall read: “Love sucks,” “Your mother is crazy” and “She took the dog.” Patron Ingrid Jackel, a cosmetics executive from France, said: “I’m kind of over the Valentine season and, yeah, I was interested in doing something a little different.”