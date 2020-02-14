Virus Outbreak: Schools suspended for longer in HK to counter coronavirus

Reuters, HONG KONG

Scrambling to contain the spread of a coronavirus, Hong Kong yesterday extended the suspension of schools until at least March 16 and told overseas students studying in the territory that there was no rush to return.

The government also said civil servants would be allowed to work from home until Feb. 23 to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (楊潤雄) said secondary and primary schools would not return from an already prolonged break until at least the middle of next month, extending an earlier suspension that was due to see students return to lessons on March 2.

“Social distancing and avoiding mass movement of people are the strategies for preventing and controlling the epidemic,” Yeung said at a news conference. “There is no urgency for students now staying in the mainland and other countries to return to Hong Kong.”

The territory has confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Many schools in Hong Kong have already switched to online learning and lessons by conference call.