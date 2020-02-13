Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Rescuers seek British hiker

Search operations were yesterday underway for a British backpacker who went missing on South Island after an intense flood. Stephanie Simpson, 32, has not been seen since she went for a hike last weekend at Mount Aspiring National Park. “Search teams remained out in the area overnight,” police said in a statement. Last week, flash floods and incessant torrential rains hit the area, leaving several hundred tourists stranded and forcing many residents to evacuate their homes.

INDONESIA

Officials pan US virus study

The government has criticised a US study questioning why the world’s fourth most-populous nation has not yet recorded a case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, calling the findings an insult and insisting that it is on high alert. A study by Harvard University public health researchers this week found that Indonesia should have reported a coronavirus outbreak and could have undetected cases given its extensive air links to China. “They can be baffled, but it’s a fact” that there are no cases, Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto told reporters on Tuesday. “I am just telling you like it is. We’re not hiding anything.”

AFGHANISTAN

US-Taliban talks ‘progress’

President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said he was told by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “notable progress” has been made in talks between the US and the Taliban on an agreement for a US troop withdrawal from the country. Ghani wrote on Twitter that Pompeo had informed him by telephone that the Taliban had made a proposal “with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence.”

SOUTH AFRICA

Mandela release celebrated

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday marked the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from jail with an address from the spot where the anti-apartheid icon made his first speech as an awestruck Ramaphosa held the microphone for him. “The day Mandela was released was a day we all knew that apartheid was dead and finished. It was a moment where the world literally stood still,” Ramaphosa told a thousand people gathered in front of Cape Town city hall. “He stood here to speak and I held the microphone,” said Ramaphosa, speaking in front of a giant statue of Mandela. “Nothing could describe that brief second when that microphone crackled,” he said. “That was the moment everyone was waiting for — Nelson Mandela’s first words.”

UNITED KINGDOM

‘The Splash’ sells for ￡23m

Seminal pop art painting The Splash by David Hockey sold for ￡23.1 million (US$30 million) at a London auction on Tuesday, the third-highest price paid for a work by the British artist. The Splash, which was painted in 1966, depicts the moment just after a diver has broken the surface of a swimming pool, capturing the fantasy Californian lifestyle. The price, bid by an unknown buyer, is nearly eight times that achieved when the work last sold at auction for ￡2.9 million in 2006.

UNITED STATES

Virus evacuees released

Nearly 200 people evacuated from Wuhan, China, over the COVID-19 outbreak were on Tuesday released from quarantine in California with officials urging people not to shun them, or workers who helped them, after both groups faced discrimination. The 195 evacuees, mostly Department of State employees, were flown to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, where they were quarantined for 14 days — the outer limit of the virus’ possible incubation period. None tested positive for the virus, but their arrival stoked unfounded fears in the local community that they or base personnel would spread the disease, Riverside County public health officer Cameron Kaiser told a news conference. “They don’t need additional tests, they don’t need to be shunned, they don’t have novel coronavirus,” Kaiser told reporters after his department published a photograph of the former patients throwing away their masks in a quarantine graduation ceremony.