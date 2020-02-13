Syria regime forces push rebels from key highway

AFP, BEIRUT

Syrian regime forces yesterday pushed on with their offensive in the country’s northwest, securing areas along a key national highway they seized, as tensions spiraled with Turkey, which supports rebel groups.

After a series of tit-for-tat attacks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to strike Syrian regime forces “everywhere” if his soldiers were harmed and accused Damascus ally Russia of committing “massacres.”

The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which is also backed by Iranian forces, has made major inroads in the last opposition-held area in the northwest, sending hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing their homes in harsh winter conditions.

Heightening tensions, a regime helicopter was downed by rocket fire in Idlib Province on Tuesday.

Turkish media blamed the attack on rebels, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was carried out by Turkey.

Ankara has not claimed responsibility.

The pro-government Al-Watan newspaper yesterday said that three air crew were killed in the attack.

An earlier toll by the Britain-based observatory had said two pilots had died.

In their latest push, regime forces have seized a string of towns and villages from rebels and militants in the west of Aleppo Province since Tuesday night, the observatory and Al-Watan reported.

Hours after completely retaking the economically vital M5 highway linking the country’s four largest cities, they cleared all areas directly west of the road in Aleppo of rebels and militants.

“Areas adjacent to the M5 from the west in Aleppo Province are now under regime control,” observatory director Rami Abdul Rahman said.

Regime forces were also poised yesterday to push their rivals out of the road’s eastern environs, in a move that would completely secure the motorway from rebel attacks, the monitor and Al-Watan said.

The M5 links the capital Damascus to the second city of Aleppo through the major hubs of Homs and Hama, and has been a key target for the government as it seeks to restore territorial control and rekindle a moribund economy.