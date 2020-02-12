Storm Ciara wreaks destruction across Europe, six dead

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany

Fierce winds and heavy rains on Monday claimed at least six lives across northern Europe as Storm Ciara, or Sabine in Germany, disrupted travel, grounded hundreds of flights, flooded roads and left vast areas without power.

In one of the region’s most violent storms for years, one man died and another was reported missing in southern Sweden when their boat capsized.

In the Czech Republic, one man died when his vehicle went off the road trying to avoid a fallen tree. Several other people were also injured in the country as winds blew up to 180kph, leaving 100,000 people without power, even toppling a truck.

In Slovenia, a 52-year-old man on Monday died when a tree fell on his vehicle.

In southern Poland, a 40-year-old woman and her young daughter were killed by roofing torn away by the storm-force winds.

Police in London said that a man was killed in his car on Sunday when a tree fell on to a motorway southwest of the capital.

In the west of Germany, falling trees seriously injured three people: two women in Sarrebruck — one of whom was in a critical condition — and a 16-year-old boy in Paderborn.

The storm has swept across the region since the weekend.

It caused extensive flooding in England, cut power to 130,000 homes in northern France, and played havoc with air, rail and road travel in several countries.

The storm also cut power to 35,000 households in northern Austria on Monday.

It forced more than 700 flights in four German cities — Cologne, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich — to be canceled.

In the Netherlands, about 220 flights were canceled on Monday morning at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport — Europe’s third-busiest — most destined for other European cities.

In France on Monday, 90,000 homes of the 130,000 that suffered power outages a day earlier were still without power.