US envoy warns Israel over annexation plans

Reuters, JERUSALEM

Unilateral Israeli steps to annex West Bank land would endanger US support for such plans, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said yesterday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Saturday said that Israel had begun drawing up maps for annexing land in the West Bank, which Palestinians seek for a state, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan.

“President Trump’s Vision for Peace is the product of more than three years of close consultations among the President, PM Netanyahu and their respective senior staff,” Friedman said on Twitter.

“Israel is subject to the completion (of) a mapping process by a joint Israeli-American committee. Any unilateral action in advance of the completion of the committee process endangers the Plan & American recognition,” he said.

Running for re-election in a March 2 ballot, Netanyahu has been under pressure from settler leaders, and members of his right-wing Cabinet to move ahead with annexations before the election, despite White House pressure to hold off.

“The [US] recognition is the main thing and we don’t want to endanger that,” Netanyahu told his Cabinet yesterday.