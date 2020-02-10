Afghan soldier kills US troops

AFP, KABUL

Two US troops were killed and six wounded by an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun, the US military said yesterday.

The deaths came at a sensitive time in the 18-year-old war, with US President Donald Trump eager to bring US troops home and end the longest conflict in the country’s history.

The incident occurred late on Saturday at a base in Sherzad District, in the eastern Nangarhar Province.

“Reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun,” US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

Nangarhar Governor Shah Mahmood Meyakhil said in an audio message to reporters that three Afghan commandos were wounded.

He said it was not immediately clear if the incident was a deliberate act by an “infiltrator” or an accident.

“It was not a clash between the forces,” Meyakhil said. “We are investigating.”

Leggett also said that the cause or motive behind the attack were not immediately known.

The US Army’s Seventh Special Forces Group (Airborne) said on Twitter that “several” of its soldiers had been killed or injured during combat operations in Afghanistan.

Gunfire could be heard coming from a nearby Afghan security forces base late on Saturday followed by air evacuations, said Najeebullah, a Sherzad resident who goes by one name.

“We heard the sounds of gunfire and immediately helicopters landed inside the base and evacuated the casualties,” Najeebullah said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid later declined to comment, saying in a message only that the insurgents were “investigating” the attack.

Last year was the deadliest for US forces in Afghanistan since combat operations officially finished at the end of 2014, highlighting the challenging security situation that persists.

Depending on how one qualifies combat deaths, about 20 US troops were killed last year.

Since the US-led invasion in October 2001, about 2,400 US troops have been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

In December last year, Taliban infiltrators in the Afghan military killed nine Afghan soldiers in central Afghanistan.

In July, an Afghan soldier killed two US troops as they were visiting an Afghan army base in Kandahar.

Such attacks are sometimes called “green-on-blue” incidents.