Airliner skids off runway in Istanbul; three killed

AP, ISTANBUL, Turkey

A Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, crashed into a ditch and broke apart while landing in bad weather in Istanbul on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring everyone else aboard.

Passengers had to scramble through the split fuselage to escape.

The aircraft, operated by low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines, was arriving at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir with 183 passengers and crew onboard when it had what the Turkish Ministry of Transportation described as a “rough landing.”

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that the plane failed to “hold onto the runway” and skidded about 50m or 60m before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 30m.

“We are deeply saddened ... [but] we are very happy that we escaped a greater accident,” Yerlikaya said, adding that the plane could have burst into flames.

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca yesterday said that three people had died and 179 required care at multiple hospitals.

Emergency workers, assisted by an excavator, recovered one body from beneath the wreckage before the rescue mission ended.

The airport was shut down after the incident, which occurred at about 6:30pm and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.

Passenger Dogus Bilgic, 24, told Turkish channel NTV that he fled the smashed plane by way of a gap near his seat and was one of the first passengers to get out.

“We traveled [on the runway] for some 20 or 30 seconds, then all of a sudden we flew off the runway,” he said while seated in a wheelchair because of a leg injury. “It happened in seconds.”

“I was seated in 25C. I believe the plane broke apart at row 26,” Bilgic said, adding that he threw himself out of the plane when he saw the opening.

“The front [of the plane] was in a terrible state. I saw, after I was on the ground, that it had completely broken apart,” he said.

As other passengers emerged from the wreckage, Bilgic said he helped two or three to the ground.

“I carried them somewhere, because they weren’t doing as well as us,” he said, then ran away from the plane with others, fearing a possible explosion.

“There was complete chaos,” he said.

Video showed the wreckage of the plane in a field adjacent to the end of the runway. The video shows heavy rain and strong winds at the time, with smoke coming from one of the engines as passengers climb out of the fuselage onto the wings of the plane and away from the crash site.

Eyewitness Hasan Eraydin, who shot the video, said he had been driving home from work when he heard a rumble.

“We were about 30 meters away. We tried to get to the scene to help, but there was some sort of a canal in between and it was impossible. We thought: ‘God willing, no one has died.’”

Dozens of rescue crew members swarmed around the floodlit fuselage, including around the cockpit, which had flipped over.

The plane was a Boeing 737 that was 11 years old, according to the flight tracking Web site Flightradar24.

“We continue to receive reports out of Istanbul, Turkey, regarding the accident involving Pegasus Airlines,” Boeing said in a statement.

“Our top concern right now is for the safety and well-being of the passengers and crew onboard. We are in contact with our airline customer and have offered them our support. We stand ready to assist in any way possible,” it said.