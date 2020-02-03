Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Drunk driver kills four kids

A drunk driver slammed his pickup truck into a group of children in Sydney, killing two sisters, their brother and a cousin and seriously injuring three others, police said yesterday. The 29-year-old driver was charged with manslaughter and high-range drink-driving following the incident late on Saturday in the Oatlands suburb of western Sydney. The children were on a footpath when the four-wheel drive jumped the curb and rammed into them, police said. “Yesterday I lost three of my children. I had a cousin, Bridget, she lost her daughter as well,” Daniel Abdallah told reporters yesterday. “I’m numb, probably that’s how I feel at the moment,” he said.

RUSSIA

Police detain protesters

Police in Saint Petersburg on Saturday detained participants in a small protest against proposed changes to the country’s constitution. No official protest figures or information about possible charges was immediately available. The news site Fontanka.ru said 10 people were detained. President Vladimir Putin last month called for constitutional amendments that are widely seen as a strategy for him to remain in power once his term ends in 2024. The proposed changes would redistribute national executive powers, allowing lawmakers to name prime ministers and Cabinet members and giving a greater role to an obscure consultative body called the State Council.

BRAZIL

Suspected logger killed

A man has died during a raid against illegal loggers in the northern state of Roraima, the country’s environment agency Ibama said. Ibama and military police agents found illegal logging activities in a forest area close to the city of Rorainopolis, the agency said in a statement late on Saturday. Two men involved in the illegal logging hid in the woods and began to shoot at the policemen, it said. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one of the illegal loggers died, the agency said.

UNITED STATES

Two killed after funeral

Gunfire erupted after a funeral on Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man, and leaving one other person wounded, police said. Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30pm. They said a 15-year-old boy and 47-year-old Royce Freeman died at the scene. The teen’s name wasn’t immediately released. Pastor Tywuante Lupoe said in a video statement posted on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer was present, he said.

ISRAEL

Rocket fired from Gaza

Palestinian militants on Saturday fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the military said. There were no casualties in the attack and no Palestinian group claimed responsibility. The firing came after a tense day of cross-border rocket launches from the Hamas-controlled territory, and Israeli artillery and airstrikes. The Gaza Strip has been relatively calm as part of an informal truce between its Hamas administration and Israel, but tension has simmered this week after US President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians promptly rejected the plan, which they saw as heavily favoring Israel and demonstrates the Trump administration’s reversal on the long-standing policy of creating a Palestinian state.