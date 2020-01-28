Agencies

TURKEY

Rescuers seek final two

Emergency teams yesterday drilled through the rubble from a collapsed building in Elazig, searching for the last two missing victims believed trapped since Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 earthquake. They are trying to reach a 75-year-old woman and another person, NTV television reported. The body of a third missing person was pulled out of the structure overnight, raising the death toll from the quake to 39, NTV said. More than 1,600 people were injured in the quake, which destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others.

FRANCE

Anti-Semitic acts increase

Anti-Semitic acts increased last year by 27 percent, acts against Muslims inched higher while anti-Christian acts remained stable, but highest of all, Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner said in a statement on Sunday, denouncing the situation as intolerable. Acts described as bearing a racist and xenophobic character, mostly threats, more than doubled between 2018 and last year, increasing from 496 to 1,142, the statement said. A total of 687 anti-Semitic acts were counted last year, compared with 541 the previous year, with 151 listed in most severe category, “actions,” meaning attacks on people or their possessions, theft or physical acts. “Expressions and acts of hate, whether they target origins or religious beliefs, whether they take the form of physical violence or verbal threats, are an intolerable attack on our common project, the foundations of our social ... pact,” the statement said.

GAMBIA

Three die during protest

Three people died on Sunday in Banjul during a demonstration calling for President Adama Barrow to step down, a hospital director said. Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who responded by throwing stones, reporters said. Tension has been building over Barrow’s decision to stay in office for five years — reversing a pledge to step down after three. Activists said police had arrested scores of people, including the leader of the Three Year Jotna (is up) Movement.

ISRAEL

Saudi Arabia travel okayed

The government on Sunday said it would allow citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia for Islamic pilgrimages or business. There was no immediate reaction from Saudi Arabia to Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri’s decree. “It wouldn’t actually be published today unless there is a kind of American eye on that, and a Saudi-Israeli understanding,” said Uzi Rabi, director of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African studies at Tel Aviv University. The announcement came ahead of meetings in Washington between the US administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surrounding the roll-out of US President Donald Trump’s regional peace plan.

GERMANY

Seven old bombs defused

Experts defused seven World War II bombs found on the future location of Tesla’s first European factory, just outside Berlin, police said on Sunday. The defusing operation was completed “without any problems,” a police spokesman said. The bombs in question were relatively small and dropped by the US during the war.