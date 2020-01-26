‘New chapter’ as Johnson inks pact

AFP, LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed “a new chapter” in the nation’s history as he signed its divorce treaty with the EU, clearing another hurdle before the country exits the bloc on Friday next week.

It allows Britain to end its decades-long membership of the EU and leave its closest neighbors and trading partners after several years of domestic acrimony and delays.

“The signing of the withdrawal agreement is a fantastic moment, which finally delivers the result of the 2016 referendum and brings to an end far too many years of argument and division,” Johnson said in a statement.

“This signature heralds a new chapter in our nation’s history,” he added on Twitter, alongside a photograph of the occasion.

Johnson signed the agreement in Downing Street, seated in front of two Union Jack flags, with European and British officials who had brought it from Brussels watching.

He signed the same document with a Parker fountain pen, as is traditional for ceremonial signings in Downing Street.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel had already put their names to the treaty at a ceremony held behind closed doors in the early hours of Friday morning.

It will now return to Brussels, where the original will be kept in EU archives along with other international treaties, while three copies will be dispatched back to London.

On Wednesday, the text will go to the European Parliament for ratification and on Thursday diplomats from the EU member states will approve the deal in writing.

In another move to prepare Brussels for relations with Britain as an outside power, the European Commission named an ambassador — veteran diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida — to London.