Agencies

IRAN

Two missiles fired at plane

The Civil Aviation Organization on Monday confirmed that two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner that was brought down earlier this month. “Investigators ... discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles ... were fired at the aircraft,” it said in a preliminary reported posted on its Web site, adding that a probe was ongoing to assess the bearing their impact had on the accident. The Tor-M1 is a short-range surface-to-air missile developed by the former Soviet Union that is designed to target aircraft or cruise missiles. The statement confirmed a report in the New York Times, which included footage appearing to show two projectiles being fired at the airliner. The Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down in a catastrophic error shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

INDONESIA

Five kidnapped by militants

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that five Indonesians have been kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines. The five being held hostage were among eight Indonesians on a Malaysian fishing boat that was fishing in Malaysian waters before it was seen entering Philippine waters on Thursday last week, it said in a statement. The boat was seen re-entering Malaysian waters the same day with only three people on board, who told authorities that suspected Abu Sayyaf gunmen took the other five fishermen, including the captain, the ministry said, adding that it was working closely with the Philippine government to coordinate a rescue.

MEXICO

Homicides hit record

Murders rose to a new record last year — the first full year of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s presidency, posing a challenge to the popular leader to make good on a campaign promise of reducing violence. Slayings, often fueled by drug cartels, climbed to 34,582, from 33,743 a year earlier, National Public Security System data showed. The 2.5 percent rise represents the least since homicides fell in 2014 and compared with increases of 17 percent to 28 percent in the previous three years. Two high-profile episodes late last year highlighted the security challenge. In October, Lopez Obrador’s Cabinet decided to release the captured son of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to avoid a firefight and bloodshed between authorities and criminals that the government worried would affect civilians. In November, nine members of a Mormon family with dual US-Mexican citizenship were killed in an attack by cartel gunmen.

PANAMA

Invasion victims exhumed

Authorities on Monday began exhuming a mass grave containing the remains of unknown civilians killed during the 1989 US invasion of the nation. The move follows a decades-long effort by families of missing people to identify remains buried in a common grave in the capital’s Jardin de Paz cemetery. “Finally, after 30 years, it is possible by judicial means, to recover unknown bodies buried in a common grave,” said Jose Luis Sosa, who heads a commission investigating human rights violations committed during the invasion. The exhumations follow the reopening of investigations into the circumstances in which civilians were killed during the Dec. 20, 1989, invasion. Officials said the exhumations would be carried out to identify the remains and determine the cause of death. The work is likely to take about two months.