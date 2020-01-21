Migrants in Guatemala plan surge into Mexico

AP, TECUN UMAN, Guatemala

Denis Contreras, a Honduran making a second try at reaching the US, laid out the plan on Sunday night to his fellow migrants marooned in the Guatemalan border town of Tecun Uman: First the men will go, then the families and the women traveling alone with children.

More than 1,000 Central American migrants were preparing to again walk en masse early yesterday across a bridge leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them safe passage through the country.

It is a big ask. Over the weekend, Mexican troops slammed the welcome gate shut on the Rodolfo Robles bridge as hundreds of migrants pressed forward in an effort to force their way through. Mexican soldiers in riot gear pushed back against the green metal bars of the fence. Nobody was injured.

Contreras, the pint-sized Honduran leading yesterday’s charge, said he would not give up. He was already denied political asylum and deported from San Diego, California, but if he returns to Honduras, criminal gangs will kill him or his family, he said.

Around him, hundreds of migrants chanted: “Here we are and we’re not going anywhere, and if you throw us out, we’ll return!”

Mexico has stepped up efforts in recent months to prevent migrants from reaching their desired final destination — the US — under threat of trade and other sanctions from US President Donald Trump.

As these most recent caravans approached, Mexico sent soldiers to patrol its southern border and monitored the area with drones. Migrants sometimes travel via caravan for greater safety and, they hope, success in reaching the US.

Prior caravans have persuaded Mexican authorities to let them cross the southern border, either for humanitarian reasons or via brute force.

The Mexican government declared its efforts over the weekend a success, saying on Sunday that the migrants’ attempts to enter the country in a “disorderly fashion” were “fruitless.”

Maureen Meyer, director for Mexico and migrant rights at the Washington Office on Latin America, described the Mexican weekend response as a shift from the way the country handled previous caravans arriving at its doorsteps.

“The Mexican government has made clear they are not offering any visa that could be used to travel north and that anyone traveling without proper documentation will be detained, sending a strong signal to the Trump administration that the Mexican government is doing its part to ensure that the members of the caravan don’t reach the US border,” Meyer said.

Mexican officials extended a different welcome mat, of sorts, over the weekend, promising the migrants work and a chance to stay in the country — although the details were slim and many migrants feared they would instead be deported.

The offer of employment, and not just legal status or asylum, represented a new twist in Mexico’s efforts to find humane solutions to the mostly Central American migrants who are fleeing their home countries.

More than 1,000 migrants opted to give Mexico a try and were transported by van to immigration centers for further processing.

Claudia Leon, coordinator of the Jesuit Refugee Service in the town of Tapachula, described the roundups backed by vague promises of employment as “de facto detention” that could trample the rights of refugees.

It was unclear what sort of work Mexico had in mind for the migrants, considering that half the Mexican population is poor and millions are unemployed.