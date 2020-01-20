Agencies

CZECH REPUBLIC

Eight disabled die in blaze

Eight people died and 30 were injured after a fire at a home for people with learning disabilities early yesterday, rescuers said. Emergency services spokesman Prokop Volenik said 30 people were taken to hospital — one in critical condition and three with serious injuries. “The fire broke out in the boys’ section of a home for the mentally handicapped,” Vejprty Mayor Jitka Gavdunova said, adding that it was too early to talk about the cause of the blaze.

IRAN

Satellites pass tests

Minister of Telecommunication Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi yesterday said that two new satellites have passed pre-launch tests and would be transported to the nation’s space center for eventual launch. In a tweet, Jahromi said it was an “important research step.” State-run media say the 90kg Zafar satellites have four high-resolution cameras each and are to monitor natural resources and environmental developments.

SWEDEN

Chinese envoy called in

The government has summoned Chinese Ambassador Gui Congyou (桂從友) to discuss his comments that compared media coverage of China to a lightweight boxer who starts a feud with a heavyweight. “It’s like a 48-kilogram lightweight boxer who provokes a feud with an 86-kilogram heavyweight boxer, who out of kindness and goodwill urges the [smaller] boxer to take care of himself,” Gui said on Saturday to public broadcaster SVT, after saying he believed Swedish journalists have interfered in China’s internal affairs with their reporting. Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde said the envoy’s statement was an “unacceptable threat.”

THE NETHERLANDS

National Tulip Day marked

Tulip growers beat back winter — if only for a day — on Saturday with a riotous explosion of color as they turned an Amsterdam square into a multi-colored feast to mark National Tulip Day. Several thousand people converged on Dam Square in front of the Royal Palace to enjoy and pick the 200,000 free tulips. Each person was limited to 20 free flowers. National Tulip Day marks the opening of the tulip season for the nation’s flower industry.

BRAZIL

Indigenous manifesto issued

Leaders of native tribes issued a rallying call to protect the Amazon rainforest and its indigenous people from what they called the “genocide, ethnocide and ecocide” planned by President Jair Bolsonaro. A manifesto signed on Friday at the end of a four-day meeting in the Xingu reservation said Bolsonaro was threatening the survival of indigenous people with plans to allow commercial mining and ranching on their protected lands. “We do not accept mining, agribusiness and the renting of our lands, nor logging, illegal fishing, hydroelectric dams or other projects that will impact us directly and irreversibly,” it said.

CANADA

Help for Newfoundland

The federal government will help Newfoundland dig out in the wake of a massive winter blizzard that buried cars and left thousands without power, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said on Saturday. The storm dumped as much as 76.2cm of snow on St John’s, the capital of Newfoundland. St John’s Mayor Danny Breen said that a state of emergency declared on Friday remained in effect, with businesses and the airport closed.

SRI LANKA

India ties to be improved

Colombo and India vowed to strengthen military ties and widen maritime links with neighboring countries after security talks, the president’s office said yesterday, to counter growing Chinese influence in the region. Indian National Security adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday met with newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed setting up a maritime coordination center, the office said in a statement. It did not give details of the proposed center, but said other nations in the region should be included as observers. It said the two countries also discussed closer military and coast guard cooperation.