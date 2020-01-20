Prince Harry, Meghan to give up their royal titles

AFP, LONDON

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are to give up their royal titles and public funding as part of a settlement with Queen Elizabeth II to start a new life away from the British monarchy.

The historic announcement on Saturday from Buckingham Palace followed more than a week of intense private talks aimed at managing the fallout of the globetrotting couple’s shock resignation from frontline royal duties.

It means the queen’s grandson Harry and his American actress wife will stop using the titles “royal highness” — the same fate that befell his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Her comments referred to battles with the media that prompted Harry and Meghan to sue several newspapers in October last year over intrusions into their private lives.

The queen said she was “particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family” and wished the couple “a happy and peaceful new life.”

A separate statement attributed to Buckingham Palace said “the Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family.”

HRH stands for his or her royal highness.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties,” the statement said.

The settlement added that the two will also repay ￡2.4 million (US$3.12 million) of taxpayers’ money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

The couple will now formally be known as “Harry, the Duke of Sussex” and “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”