Australia battles fires before coming heatwave

The Guardian

Firefighters in South Australia and New South Wales (NSW) yesterday continued to battle out-of-control bushfires before a heat wave brings extreme temperatures to many parts of Australia.

Thousands of firefighters spent Christmas Day strengthening containment lines and creating strategic firebreaks around active blazes in South Australia, NSW and Victoria to prepare for severe to extreme fire conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

A large fire on the NSW south coast, known as the Currowan fire, was yesterday upgraded to watch and act.

Residents and visitors in a number of towns and popular holiday villages were warned to be vigilant as fire activity increased in the Wandandian and Jerrawangala area.

A watch and act warning was also issued on Boxing Day for Cudlee Creek, Gumeracha, Lobethal, Charleston, Woodside, Mount Torrens, Chain of Ponds, Inglewood, Castambul, Paracombe, Millbrook, Montacute, Harrogate, Kenton Valley, Birdwood, Tungkillo and Mount Beevor in the Mount Lofty Ranges in South Australia.

“Take action now as this bushfire may threaten your safety. If you are not prepared, leave now and if the path is clear, go to a safer place,” a police warning said.

Temperatures in the area are expected to rise to about 40°C today.

In Queensland, more than 2,500 homes spent at least part of Christmas Day without power, as severe thunderstorms caused power outages in the Gold Coast in the morning, and in the Brisbane suburbs of Mount Gravatt and Morningside, as well as the regional areas of Kin Kin, near Gympie, and Royston, in the afternoon.

A severe heat wave with localized pockets of extreme heat was forecast to move across South Australia tomorrow and on Sunday, reaching NSW and Victoria on Monday.

Temperatures were not forecast to match the heights of last week, when Australia recorded its four hottest days ever, but is forecast to reach 45°C in Penrith, 37°C in Katoomba, 37°C in Sydney and 35°C along much of the NSW south coast on Monday.

The most dangerous fire conditions would come at the tail end of the heat wave, when a cold front would bring a sudden northwesterly to southwesterly wind change, Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rose Barr said.

“Between Thursday and Saturday we are starting to see severe heat wave conditions in the southern parts of the state, extending over a more significant area of NSW into the weekend and next week,” she said.

“Some areas are forecast to reach extreme heat wave conditions,” Barr said.

“With the increasing heat and winds, the fire danger will worsen into the new week, with Monday and Tuesday most likely to be the most significant fire weather days,” she added.

The forecast for dangerous conditions overlaps with New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest periods of the year for holidaymakers escaping the city for campgrounds, national parks and state forests.

The NSW Rural Fire Service took advantage of milder weather on Christmas Day to undertake strategic backburning on the western edge of the 500,000 hectare Gospers Mountain megafire to protect towns such as Bilpin and Blackheath.

More than 1,700 volunteer firefighters spent Christmas Day on fire grounds in NSW and a further 700 were working on the fire effort.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 74 active bush and grass fires in the state, almost 30 of which were not contained.