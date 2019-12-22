‘Star Wars’ struggles to create fan base in China

AFP, BEIJING

Jedi mind tricks do not work on China, while Star Wars fans from around the world waited in line for days to catch The Rise of Skywalker, the sci-fi series has struggled to woo filmgoers in the increasingly important Chinese market.

Special previews of the long-awaited Star Wars film in Beijing this week drew just a handful of fans.

Chen Tao is a rare superfan in a country where Friday’s opening day pre-sales were just 12 million yuan (US$1.71 million), Xinhua news agency said, a fraction of the 218 million yuan taken on release by a Chinese-made crime drama, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The 35-year-old Shanghai resident only became curious about the space saga by accident after stumbling across a pre-installed Star Wars game on his first computer.

Chen now runs one of China’s biggest online Star Wars fan groups, debating lightsaber physics on the online message board Zhihu and managing a Weibo account with 30,000 followers.

He loves the Star Wars world for its vast scale and rich detail that fans can piece together through movies, books and games.

“Its world is like a jigsaw puzzle ... which feels very magical to me and inspires a desire to explore this universe,” he said.

However, Chen and his fellow fans are rare in China, where cinemagoers flock instead to see Marvel superheroes and domestic films.

Last year, The Last Jedi ranked No. 47 at the box office in China, far behind Marvel’s superhero film Avengers: Infinity War at No. 6, Box Office Mojo said.

Since buying Star Wars studio Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney has stepped up efforts to gain fans in the world’s fastest-growing movie market.

In October, Disney and Tencent-owned e-book company China Literature announced that they would be publishing the first-ever Star Wars novel written specifically for Chinese audiences featuring “Chinese-style expression.”

“We will introduce interpersonal relations and other concepts from Chinese custom into Star Wars,” a China Literature representative said, without further detail.

The made-for-China Star Wars novel would need to overcome significant obstacles.

A Beijing bar hosted a screening on Tuesday of previous Star Wars films ahead of Friday’s China release — but the special room was mostly empty.

The indifference could be explained by the fact that Chinese audiences were introduced to the series in 1999 with the prequel Episode 1: The Phantom Menace — a disappointment to original fans and panned by critics.

“When Star Wars was released worldwide in 1977, it was a real film revolution,” said Steffi Noel, an analyst from Shanghai-based market research firm Daxue Consulting.

“Each new episode of Star Wars is linked to a craze, a nostalgia,” Noel said, but most Chinese viewers never formed this nostalgic bond with the movies.

In 1977, as foreign audiences were introduced to George Lucas’ Skywalker saga, China had just emerged from the chaotic Cultural Revolution and had little access to Western popular culture.

The three original films were only finally shown at a Shanghai film festival in 2015.

By the time that Chinese audiences were introduced to the franchise, “the technology seemed old,” Fan Yunxin of a Beijing-based science fiction reading group said.

“Space opera isn’t really something Chinese people relate to,” Fan said, adding that while she likes the films, she does not know of any “hardcore” fans.