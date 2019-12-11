Hong Kong police defuse bombs at Catholic school

Bloomberg

Hong Kong police defused two homemade bombs at a local Catholic school, in a reminder of the potential for escalation in the restive financial center after a lull in protest violence.

Police on Monday evening dismantled two improvised explosive devices at Wah Yan College in Wan Chai, Bomb Disposal Officer Alick McWhirter, a senior bomb disposal officer for the Hong Kong Police Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau, told a news briefing on Monday.

The radio-controlled bombs were complete, fully functional and ready to be activated by mobile phone, McWhirter said, adding that the bombs appeared intended “to kill and to maim people.”

“Given the quantities of the explosive and the fragmentation, had these devices been placed and had they functioned, they would have killed and injured large numbers of people,” McWhirter said.

The devices contained a total of about 10kg of high explosives, fragmentation material and shrapnel.

Yesterday, police said they had no suspects so far and no further updates.

The bombs were discovered on a portion of Wah Yan property that was outside the gates and accessible to the public, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a statement from the school.

The bomb scare comes after pro-democracy demonstrators on Sunday held their largest march in months, which although largely peaceful, signaled that Hong Kong’s unrest would likely continue into the new year.

Li Kwai-wah (李桂華), senior superintendent of the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau Bureau, said the devices were found by a cleaner who called the police.

Hong Kong’s embattled chief executive, Carrie Lam, mentioned the “highly destructive” explosive devices in a regular briefing yesterday.

She said it was “worrying” that 40 percent of the roughly 6,000 people arrested during the political turmoil have been students, and that teachers have been among them.

“When violent acts enter schools, it will undermine the safety of all students and their parents,” Lam said.

“I have asked all school principals to seriously follow up with all the teachers who have been arrested,” she said, adding that schools should “ensure all students stop participating in any unlawful activities and stay away from violence.”

She would head to Beijing on Saturday for annual meetings to update Chinese officials about the situation in Hong Kong, Lam said.

She sidestepped a question about an Apple Daily report that Chinese officials were considering replacing some of the less popular officials in her cabinet, telling reporters that reshuffling officials was not her “immediate task.”

“My first priority now is really to restore law and order in Hong Kong, and to ensure Hong Kong could continue to move ahead,” Lam said, adding that “rumors and speculation” were not helpful.