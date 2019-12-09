Reddit bans accounts suspected of UK vote meddling

AP, LONDON

The prospect of Russian interference in the UK’s election flared anew on Saturday after the social media platform Reddit concluded that people from Russia leaked confidential British government documents on Brexit trade talks just days before the general UK vote.

Reddit said in a statement that it has banned 61 accounts suspected of violating policies against vote manipulation.

It said the suspect accounts shared the same pattern of activity as a Russian interference operation dubbed “Secondary Infektion” that was uncovered earlier this year.

Reddit investigated the leak after the documents became public during the campaign for Thursday’s election, which will determine the country’s relationship with the EU.

All 650 seats in the British House of Commons are up for grabs.

Reddit said it believed the documents were leaked as “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia.”

“We were able to confirm that they did indeed show a pattern of coordination,” it said.

The British government has not challenged the authenticity of the documents.

The UK’s main opposition Labour Party has argued that the documents prove that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is seeking a deal with the US after Brexit that would drive up the cost of medicines and imperil the state-funded British National Health Service.

The issue has been a central election theme, largely because the country deeply cherishes the health service, which has suffered under years of austerity.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the 451 pages of documents, which covered six rounds of preliminary talks between US and British negotiators, proved that Johnson was planning to put the service “up for sale” in trade talks.

Johnson — who was not prime minister for most of the two-year period when the trade talks took place — has rejected Corbyn’s analysis.

The UK is scheduled to leave the 28-nation EU on Jan. 31.

When asked about Reddit’s actions while on a campaign stop in Wales, Corbyn suggested that the news was an “advanced stage of rather belated conspiracy theories by the prime minister.”

“When we released the documents, at no stage did the prime minister or anybody deny that those documents were real, deny the arguments that we put forward. And if there has been no discussion with the USA about access to our health markets, if all that is wrong, how come after a week they still haven’t said that?” he said.