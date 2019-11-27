UN starts drive to halt violence toward women

AP, UNITED NATIONS

The UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) on Monday launched 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, taking aim at the often-unpunished crime of rape that afflicts women and girls in every country and has been used as a weapon in conflicts from Bosnia and Rwanda to Syria and Myanmar.

Around the world, tens of thousands of women marched on the International Day to End Violence Against Women to support the campaign “Generation Equality Stands Against Rape.”

UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said that rape “can have life-changing, unchosen effects — a pregnancy or a sexually-transmitted disease, immense trauma and an unwarranted sense of shame.”

“If I could have one wish granted, it might well be a total end to rape,” she said.

Despite headline-grabbing movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp, UN Women said that “sexual violence continues to be normalized and embedded in our social environments.”

There is a “rape culture” that includes the trivializing of rape, victim-blaming, the use of misogynistic language and the “objectification” of women’s bodies and glamorization of violence in ads, on TV and in movies, it said.

Exact numbers or rapes or sexual assaults are notoriously difficult to determine due to many victims’ fears of reporting sexual abuse.

However, the UN has said that approximately 15 million adolescent girls worldwide aged 15 to 19 have experienced forced sexual intercourse or other sexual actions.

One in three women worldwide are estimated to have suffered either physical or sexual violence, or both, from an intimate partner, or sexual violence by a non-partner, it added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the UN’s commitment to end all forms of violence against women, saying in a message that “these abuses are among the world’s most horrific, persistent and widespread human rights violations.”

“Sexual violence against women and girls is rooted in centuries of male domination,” he said. “Let us not forget that the gender inequalities that fuel rape culture are essentially a question of power imbalances.”

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, a UN Women goodwill ambassador, in a statement urged people everywhere to join the campaign “to stand against rape and be a part of the efforts to end all forms of violence against women.”

Marches against gender violence began over the weekend, with more than 10,000 people marching in Rome on Saturday and about 10,000 protesting in Brussels on Sunday.

In Switzerland on Monday there was a vigil to remember women killed by their partners.

In France, the government pledged to seize firearms from abusive spouses and improve police training to reduce the number of women killed by their partners.

However, there were also negative reactions. In Turkey, a march turned violent and police used pepper spray to break up the crowd.

In Madrid, nationalist-populist Vox party Secretary-General Javier Ortega faced angry feminists when he used an event against gender violence to call for abolishing a 2004 law aimed at protecting women.

At a protest in Russia, women expressed concern that a new bill to toughen punishment for domestic abuse might be watered down.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview that there would be events with survivors; with men and boys “who are in the forefront of offending”; with law enforcement officials on where they see breakthroughs and what works; and with lawmakers, especially in countries where laws are poorly implemented.