FEATURE: For patients, cancer research more than prize-worthy

AFP, WASHINGTON

When Shaun Tierney was diagnosed with an aggressive form of kidney cancer in 2007, the prognosis was grim.

Twelve years on, the 64-year-old is still living an active life, and even participating in marathon walks for cancer research — an outcome made possible by work that was awarded this year’s Nobel prize in medicine.

Tierney’s case is a telling illustration of how seemingly esoteric scientific research makes its way from the lab to the real world — a journey that can save lives.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Tierney’s doctor, oncologist Toni Choueiri, who works at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is a professor at Harvard Medical School.

“We’re not curing everyone. Definitely not. But this is crazy — this is a disease that went from a death sentence, ‘Go do your work, start having your will ready etc,’ to people living years,” Choueiri said.

Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, and Britain’s Peter Ratcliffe, were last month awarded the Nobel for their work on how human cells sense and adapt to oxygen.

They began their research in the early 1990s, and the first therapeutic applications appeared in the mid-2000s.

Tierney, a former design engineer, was embarking on a new chapter with his wife as an empty nester when he was diagnosed with stage four renal cell carcinoma.

His hopes of surviving five years at the time? Just 3 to 5 percent.

“Our legs were cut out from beneath us,” Tierney told reporters.

However, that changed when he received Sutent, one of a then-new class of drugs called angiogenesis inhibitors that stop the growth of new blood vessels that feed cancer cells.

The development of the treatment that has prolonged Tierney’s life was a direct result of the trio’s Nobel-winning research.

Kaelin, who runs a laboratory at Dana-Farber and also teaches at Harvard, first started studying oxygen sensing because he was investigating a rare, inherited condition called Von Hippel-Lindau’s (VHL) disease.

The illness causes its carriers to develop tumors, such as kidney cancers, that overproduce distress signals associated with having a lack of oxygen.

One of these signals is a protein called vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). It stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, thus spreading the cancer.

Kaelin uncovered the process by which the gene responsible for VHL disease regulated VEGF and made sure it was not overproduced.

This gene is responsible for some types of kidney cancer that occur even in people not born with VHL disease, because it can sometimes mutate over time in the kidney.

Sutent is now one of several approved VEGF inhibitors designed to treat these cancers.

It has not been an easy ride for Tierney: The drug has toxicities and his treatment is “very rough,” in his words.

After first blasting the site with radiation for several weeks, he began taking Sutent orally, initially on a standard course of 28 days treatment and 14 days recovery.

At first the side effects, including severe diarrhea and weight loss, proved too debilitating, leading Choueiri to experiment with different dosing schedules, settling for the past four years on five days treatment, followed by nine days rest and recovery.

Tierney is something of an outlier in that he has been exceptionally receptive to the drug, but many are not so lucky, Choueiri said.