Agencies

SINGAPORE

Cybersecurity deal signed

The city-state has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to enhance cooperation and information-sharing on cybersecurity, according to a statement from the city-state’s government. Singapore has signed similar agreements with New Zealand, Canada, India, Australia, France, the Netherlands, the UK and the US. The city-state, a trade-reliant nation with a rapidly aging population, is trying to restructure its economy to make it a global center of innovation. As a hyper-connected financial hub, it has also been a target for hackers.

IRAQ

Four killed in protests

Security forces clashed with anti-government protesters on a historic Baghdad street near a key bridge for the second day on Friday, killing four and bringing the death toll from the fierce outburst of fighting to 14, security and medical officials said. Separately, a Katyusha rocket landed near the fortified Green Zone, Iraq’s seat of government, police officials said. There were no casualties from the incident. Last week, two rockets landed in Tigris River and a stadium, both near the Green Zone. In all, at least 340 protesters have been killed and thousands have been wounded since unrest began on Oct. 1, when demonstrators took to the streets in Baghdad and across Iraq’s mainly Shiite south to decry rampant government corruption and lack of basic services despite Iraq’s oil wealth.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Pirates attack Exxon vessel

The government says seven people of various nationalities have been kidnapped by pirates off its coast in the Gulf of Guinea. A statement by the country’s information office says pirates attacked the supply vessel for Exxon Mobil early on Wednesday near the Zafiro oil field. It says the navy later boarded the vessel to find its remaining eight crew members in hiding. The statement says the 15 crew members come from South Africa, the Philippines, Serbia and Cameroon. The International Maritime Bureau last month said the Gulf of Guinea now accounts for about 82 percent of crew kidnappings in the world.

IVORY COAST

Murder suspects in custody

Authorities say they have arrested two of Europe’s most wanted criminals who were sentenced to life for the murder of a British national in Belgium in 1996. The national gendarmerie in a statement said Jean-Claude Lacote, a French national, and Hilde van Acker, a Belgian, were arrested in Abidjan on Wednesday and Thursday. They were previously arrested in Belgium after the murder of businessman Marcus Mitchell, but were initially released because of a lack of evidence and fled to South Africa. The two were sentenced in absentia in 2011 to life in prison and placed on Belgium’s most wanted list. Ivory Coast says they had changed their identities.

SOUTH AFRICA

Farm dog takes up Jazz

A dog has befriended a baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth, rescued and taken to a local orphanage. Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help. Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer. Caretaker Janie van Heerden says they bonded immediately. She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves. “Possibly soon he will be able to go home,” she said on Friday.