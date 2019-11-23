Agencies

KAZAKHSTAN

Mayor fired over school rape

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dismissed the mayor of the southern city of Taraz after a 12-year-old student was raped in a school latrine earlier this month, prompting public outrage over officials’ negligence and poor education funding. The incident highlighted “systemic shortcomings” in the municipal government’s work, Tokayev said on Twitter late on Thursday, announcing his order to fire Kairat Dosayev, who had run the city of 360,000 since April. Police have detained a 38-year-old man who appeared on the school’s closed-circuit TV cameras and has been identified by the victim, but was apparently ignored by staff as he loitered at the school in broad daylight. Meanwhile, commentators criticized authorities for failing to ensure the school’s safety and to equip it with modern, indoor toilets — 30 percent of schools in the nation still use outdoor latrines.

NEW ZEALAND

Millane murderer convicted

A man was yesterday found guilty of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane last year after a jury rejected his defense that her death was accidental. Millane disappeared on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December last year, a few days after arriving in Auckland while on a year-long, around-the-world vacation after graduating from university. The 27-year-old accused, whose identity is suppressed by a court order, had pleaded not guilty to her murder. The court heard Millane and the killer met on the evening of her death through dating app Tinder. The defendant did not dispute that Millane died in his home and that he disposed of her body in rugged bushland outside Auckland, where it was found a week later. His defense team claimed that Millane died after encouraging him to choke her during consensual sex, then he disposed of the body and cleaned up the scene because he panicked. Prosecutors said that after Millane’s death, he took pictures of her, searched online for sites to dispose of the corpse, watched pornography and arranged another Tinder date for the following night.

VIETNAM

Authorities arrest journalist

State media yesterday said that a journalist has been arrested for “anti-state” activities. The official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said that Pham Chi Dung was on Thursday arrested for “producing, possessing and spreading anti-state information and documents.” Dung, 53, is a former army officer and Vietnamese Communist Party member. He had frequently conducted serious and unlawful activities that hurt social security and stability, VNA said. Voice of America Vietnamese published an article by Dung last week in which he criticized the EU for signing a free-trade agreement with Hanoi, despite its poor human rights record and urged the bloc to reconsider before ratifying it.