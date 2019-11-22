Top US envoy links Trump to scheme

AFP, WASHINGTON

A senior US diplomat on Wednesday directly implicated US President Donald Trump in a scheme to force Ukraine to probe a political rival, in bombshell testimony to a televised impeachment hearing.

US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland told lawmakers that he followed the president’s orders in seeking a quid pro quo deal for Ukraine to investigate former US vice president Joe Biden in exchange for a White House summit.

Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, led the effort at Trump’s direction to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the investigation and that top officials in the White House and US Department of State knew about it, Sondland said.

The unexpectedly damning testimony drew a sharp backlash from Trump who said on Twitter: “This Witch Hunt must end NOW. So bad for our Country!”

Trump said that he barely knew Sondland and had not spoken to him much, despite the senior diplomat having donated US$1 million to Trump’s inauguration and testifying that he had spoken to the president about 20 times while ambassador.

US Democrats said that Sondland’s seven hours of testimony before the US House of Representative Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence had bolstered their case for Trump’s impeachment for what they have labeled “extortion.”

“Today’s testimony is among the most significant evidence to date,” committee Chairman Adam Schiff said. “It goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery, as well as other potential high crimes or misdemeanors.”

Sondland said that Trump had directed him and two other senior diplomats to work with Giuliani.

From early this year, Giuliani mounted a pressure campaign on Zelensky’s government to investigate Biden over his son Hunter’s ties to a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, and to probe a conspiracy theory espoused by Trump that Ukraine helped Democrats against him in the 2016 US presidential election.

Biden is one of the favorites to challenge Trump in next year’s presidential election.

“Mr Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing the investigations of the 2016 election/DNC [Democratic National Committee] server and Burisma,” Sondland told the panel. “Mr Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky.”

Far from being a “rogue” operation outside normal US diplomatic channels, Sondland told the hearing top officials — including US Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — were kept constantly informed.

“We followed the president’s orders,” Sondland said.

A multimillionaire developer like Trump with a chain of high-end hotels, Sondland, who wore a US$55,000 Breguet white gold watch to the hearing, fended off pressure from both Democrats and Republicans.

He had not implicated the president in earlier closed-door testimony, when he answered scores of questions by saying that he could “not remember.”

However, subsequent testimony by other witnesses that had further implicated him in the Ukraine pressure scheme had jolted his memory, he said on Wednesday.

While he confirmed the linkage between the investigations and a White House meeting between Zelensky and Trump, Sondland would not attest to allegations that Trump froze US$391 million in aid as well to add pressure on Ukraine.

“I never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement” of the investigations, he said, contradicting testimony from two other diplomats.