Agencies

CHINA

Explosion kills 15 miners

A gas explosion inside a coal mine in Shanxi Province has killed 15 miners and left another nine injured, authorities said yesterday. The blast occurred on Monday afternoon at a mine operated by Shanxi Pingyao Fengyan Coal and Coke Group in Pingyao County. Rescue work was halted early yesterday morning after everyone was accounted for. The Shanxi provincial work safety administration said that 11 miners had escaped without injury and the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

SOUTH KOREA

Fishing boat catches fire

A fishing boat caught fire in southern waters at about 7am yesterday, killing at least one fisherman and triggering a search for 11 others missing, coast guard officials said. Rescue workers found one of the fishermen unconscious in waters 7.4km south of the boat and airlifted him to a hospital on the nearby island of Jeju, where he was pronounced dead. The coast guard and navy were deploying boats, helicopters and a patrol plane to search the waters near the island for survivors, said Lee Geun-han, an official from the coast guard in Jeju. Six of the boat’s crew are locals, including the man killed, and the others are Vietnamese, Lee said.

SOUTH KOREA

Houthi capture confirmed

Two out of three vessels seized by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on the weekend are South Korean, Seoul officials said yesterday, as are two out of the 16 people captured. The vessels — a dredger being towed by a South Korean and a Saudi-flagged tug — were seized by the Houthis at the southern end of the Red Sea on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Those captured were taken to Salif Port where they were being held by the Houthis, the ministry added. “All of our citizens ... are healthy and safe,” officials said in a statement. Seoul has sent a navy ship, the Cheonghae, which had been on anti-piracy standby off the coast of Oman, to waters near where the accident took place. “We are doing our very best for the early release of our citizens,” the statement added.

INDIA

Avalanche kills six

An avalanche on Monday hit a patrol on the Siachen Glacier, killing four soldiers and two porters, an army spokesman said. The disaster was the latest on the more than 5,000m glacier that is claimed by India and Pakistan. Military spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that the avalanche engulfed eight people in the patrol at the northern end of the glacier in the Karakoram mountain range. Rescue teams managed to dig the patrol members out of the snow, and they were taken by helicopter to hospital.

UNITED STATES

Thieves throw guinea-pig

A Kentucky pet store owner said that two women stole a pair of guinea pigs, lobbing one of the animals at him during their escape. News outlets reported that Isabelle Mason, 21, and Jaimee Pack, 19, on Saturday last week tried to smuggle the animals out of Pet Paradise without paying. Owner Scott Gonyaw told WKYT-TV that he confronted the suspects, screaming: “Give me the guinea pigs!” as they got into a vehicle. One suspect rolled down a window and tossed a four-month-old guinea pig named Lucky onto the concrete. The other ran over Gonyaw’s foot with the car. He said he suffered bruising. Lucky was not injured, but the other guinea pig remains missing.