BELARUS

Loyalists sweep elections

Candidates loyal to President Alexander Lukashenko have swept to victory in parliamentary elections, results showed yesterday, with the opposition failing to take a single seat. Critics had already denounced Sunday’s vote as a fraud and said it was rife with violations. Official results showed parties loyal to Lukashenko taking all 110 seats in the House of Representatives. The opposition had previously held two seats in the lower chamber. Lukashenko said he understood that Western countries would be watching the parliamentary vote, but that it was Belarusians who would have the last word. “We hold this vote in our country for our people, to make things better, and we hold it in the way we understand,” he said.

LEBANON

Nation like ‘Titanic’: speaker

The country is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted as saying yesterday, referring to its deep economic and political crisis. “The country is like a ship that is sinking little by little,” al-Joumhuria newspaper cited him as telling visitors. “If we don’t take the necessary steps, it will sink entirely.” An-Nahar newspaper quoted him as likening the situation of the Lebanese to that of passengers on the Titanic that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg.

BOLIVIA

UN urges talks on crisis

UN special envoy Jean Arnault is urging the government of interim president Jeanine Anez and supporters of former president Evo Morales to begin talks on peacefully resolving a crisis that has already claimed 23 lives, an official said on Sunday. The negotiations proposed by Arnault would involve lawmakers from Morales’ political party, mobilized groups and representatives of Anez, and be mediated by the UN and the Roman Catholic Church, Minister of the Presidency Jerjes Justiniano said. No date had been set for talks. Pro-Morales lawmakers have called a session today to demand the withdrawal of the military, Chamber of Deputies President Sergio Choque said. Members of the interim government fear pro-Morales legislators will reject Morales’ resignation as president, paving the way for him home.

UNITED STATES

Four killed at Fresno party

Four people were shot dead and six wounded while watching a football game in the backyard of a Fresno, California, home on Sunday, police said. Police were called to the scene after at least one person opened fire into a crowd of about 35 people gathered outside the house. “Three people died on scene,” Fresno Deputy Police Chief Michael Reed told reporters, adding that a fourth was rushed to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries there. The four dead and the six treated for “non life-threatening” gunshot wounds were men aged 25 to 35, Reed said.

ARGENTINA

Fernandez pushes abortion

President-elect Alberto Fernandez has promised he will move to legalize abortion after taking office on Dec. 10. He is to send a bill to Congress which, if passed, would make the country the first the first major Latin American nation with legalized abortion. “I am an activist for putting an end to the criminalization of abortion,” he said in an interview with the daily Pagina. “There’s going to be a bill of law sent by the president.” A bill presented by women’s rights activists was rejected by the Senate by 38 votes to 31 last year, after then-president Mauricio Macri refused to endorse it.