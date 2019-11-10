Agencies

BANGLADESH

Coastline braces for cyclone

Authorities have put more than 50,000 volunteers on standby and readied about 5,000 shelters as a strong cyclone in the Bay of Bengal was expected to hit the low-lying nation’s vast southwestern and southern coast yesterday evening. The weather office in Dhaka issued the most severe storm signal for Cyclone Bulbul, packing maximum sustained winds of 74kph and gusts of up to 150kph. It said the southwestern Khulna region could be worst hit. The region has the world’s largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans. Junior Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman said government offices suspended work in 13 coastal districts. As the day progressed, the volunteers used loudspeakers to ask people to move to shelters in Chittagong and other regions, the ministry said.

CHILE

University building torched

Demonstrators on Friday set a university building ablaze and ransacked a church at the close of an otherwise peaceful rally marking three weeks of unprecedented protests against social and economic inequality. Protesters clashed with police who had set up barricades to protect private Pedro de Valdivia University, and shortly thereafter the wooden roof of its 100-year-old administration building began to burn, witnesses said. Fire crews had trouble reaching the blaze because of the demonstrators. Nearby, hooded protesters looted the church of La Asuncion, which was built in 1876, dragging furniture outside and setting it alight.

UNITED STATES

Vaping illness culprit found

Health officials on Friday announced a breakthrough into the cause of a mysterious outbreak of vaping illnesses, reporting they have a “very strong culprit.” The same chemical compound was found in fluid taken from the lungs of 29 patients across the country, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention said. The compound — vitamin E acetate — was previously found in liquid from electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices used by many of those who got sick. However, this is the first time they have found a common suspect in the damaged lungs of patients, officials said. “We are in a better place in terms of having one very strong culprit,” the CDC’s Anne Schuchat said.

UNITED STATES

Woman found in desert

Authorities have said a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, week-long kidnapping where she was allegedly raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials on Friday told reporters that Stanley Alfred Lawton and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton dumped the woman near Edwards Air Force Base north of Los Angeles. Military personnel found her early on Wednesday.

UNITED STATES

Birds terrorize community

Some New Jersey residents have been getting an early Thanksgiving surprise. A gaggle of 40 to 60 wild turkeys have been aggressively terrorizing residents in a 55-and-up community in Ocean County daily. Holiday City residents said the turkeys are blocking doorways, pecking at vehicles and behaving aggressively when they are shooed away. The wild turkeys can weigh 7kg to 10kg and run up to 32kph. The township has received dozens of complaints, but said its animal control is powerless, as they are not licensed to trap wildlife.