Women’s wrestling tones down Riyadh razzmatazz

AFP, RIYADH

Dressed demurely in black leggings and unflattering baggy T-shirts, rather than their trademark low-cut bikini tops, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Natalya Neidhart and Lacey Evans competed in the first-ever women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the latest unlikely event in the kingdom as it attempts to shrug off its ultra-conservative image.

As they arrived in the ring, with their flowing blonde hair uncovered, three teenagers laughed out loud having earlier in the evening been entranced by the spectacle served up by male, shirtless fighters.

“It’s nonsense,” said one to the other, struggling to be heard above the fireworks and rock music that blasted into the Riyadh night.

Evans, a former US Marine, and Natalya appeared at the King Fahd International Stadium suitably dressed down for the occasion, their usual costumes left behind in the US.

“Do you want them to be sent to jail?” said an expatriate fan who wished to remain anonymous when defending the dress code.

“Women’s wrestling in Saudi Arabia, yes, but only if they dress like that, otherwise it would not be possible, even if it’s a fact that the clothing is an integral part of the show,” added a young fan who was wearing a black WWE T-shirt adorned with pictures of his favorite fighters.

Saudi Arabia is boosting entertainment that allows citizens to have fun, in what some see as an attempt to blunt public frustration over an economic downturn and high youth unemployment.

De facto leader Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has introduced reforms including allowing concerts, reopening cinemas and lifting a prohibition on women driving as part of a modernization effort.

However, when it comes to women’s wrestling, it might be a long, difficult road.

Last year, during the broadcast of a men’s wrestling match, a promotional video featuring scantily clad female wrestlers sparked a scandal in the country, forcing the authorities concerned to apologize for the “indecent” images.

Ahmed, 24, who said he follows the sport from the kingdom, appeared disappointed with such furors.

“I was waiting for the women’s match. Those who want to see such a spectacle should have the right to access it, and those who do not like it don’t have to come,” he said.

Ali, 40, attended with his two children and said that he wanted to support the social changes and other signs of progress in the kingdom, but he thinks that there should be “limits.”

“These women’s shows, honestly,” said Ali, wearing his country’s traditional all-white robe. “That women drive, it’s already a shock for me. I’m not against it, but you have to get used to it.”

Despite his discomfort, he said that he had promised his daughter, who was pulling at his arm to show him her favorite wrestler, to teach her how to drive when she was old enough.