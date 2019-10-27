FEATURE: Venezuelans buy gas with cigarettes, candy

AP, CARACAS

Motorists in socialist Venezuela have long enjoyed the world’s cheapest gasoline, with fuel so heavily subsidized that a full tank these days costs a tiny fraction of US$0.01.

However, the economy is in such shambles that drivers are now paying for fill-ups with a little food, a candy bar or just a cigarette.

Bartering at the pump has taken off as hyperinflation has made Venezuela’s paper currency, the bolivar, hard to find and rendered some denominations all but worthless, so that nobody would accept them.

Without cash in their wallets, drivers often hand gas station attendants a bag of rice, cooking oil or whatever is within reach.

“You can pay with a cigarette,” said Orlando Molina, filling up his subcompact Ford Ka in Caracas. “Heck, it’s no secret to anyone that it goes for nothing.”

Gas is so dirt-cheap that station attendants do not even know the price. Emptyhanded drivers get waved through, paying nothing at all.

This barter system, while perhaps the envy of cash-strapped drivers outside the country, is just another symptom of bedlam in Venezuela.

The South American nation of about 30 million people is gripped by a deepening political and economic crisis. People live with a nagging feeling that anything from violent street protests to a massive power failure could throw their lives into chaos at any moment.

More than 4 million Venezuelans have fled the country in the past few years, escaping low wages, broken hospitals, failing basic services and lack of security.

The IMF has said inflation is expected to hit a staggering 200,000 percent this year. Venezuela last year dropped five zeros from its currency in a futile attempt to keep up with inflation. Soaring prices quickly devoured the new denominations.

The smallest bill in circulation, 50 bolivars, is worth about one-quarter of US$0.01. City buses and even banks do not accept it, arguing it would take such a thick wad of bills to pay for even the most modest items that it would not be worth the trouble.

The largest bill, 50,000 bolivars, equals US$2.50.

Venezuela, which sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves, was once rich. However, the economy has fallen into ruin because of what critics said has been two decades of corruption and mismanagement under socialist rule.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s hold on power is under challenge from Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who has the backing of the US and more than 50 other countries that contend Maduro’s re-election last year was crooked.

Gasoline prices are a deadly serious matter in Venezuela. About 300 people died in 1989 during riots that erupted after the president at the time ordered a modest rise in fuel prices.

Amid the economic crash, Maduro has not substantially raised gas prices, a strategy that was probably reinforced after violent protests recently forced the president of Ecuador to back off plans to end fuel subsidies there.

Maduro has acknowledged that the state-run oil company, PDVSA, loses billions of US dollars a year because of the discrepancy between the price of gasoline and the costs of production.

At the most, a tank of Venezuelan gasoline has historically cost the equivalent of a few US cents. Because of inflation and devaluation of the currency, that has plunged even further.

Caracas resident Maria Perez handed the attendant the equivalent of US$0.01, the smallest bill she had.