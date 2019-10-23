Netanyahu gives up on coalition

AP JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced that he had failed to form a majority government in parliament, marking a major setback for the embattled Israeli leader that plunges the country into a new period of political uncertainty.

In a statement, Netanyahu said that he had worked “tirelessly” to establish a unity government with his chief rival, former armed forces chief Benny Gantz, but been repeatedly rebuffed.

Facing a deadline today, Netanyahu said that he was returning the “mandate” to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who would ask Gantz to try to form a coalition.

However, Gantz could face an equally difficult task.

While Netanyahu remains at the helm of his Likud party, his announcement marked the second time this year that he has been unable to form a government. With Israel’s attorney general set to decide in the coming weeks on whether to indict Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases, the longtime Israeli leader could come under heavy pressure to step aside.

One party rival, Gideon Saar, has already said that he would challenge Netanyahu if Likud holds a primary.

In last month’s national election, Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority, but Rivlin gave Netanyahu the first opportunity to form a government, because he had more support — 55 lawmakers — than Gantz, who was supported by only 54.

Netanyahu had hoped to form a broad “unity” government with Gantz, who heads the centrist Blue and White party, but Netanyahu insisted that his coalition include his traditional allies, a collection of hardline and religious parties, drawing accusations from Gantz that he was not negotiating in good faith.

“Since I received the mandate, I have worked tirelessly both in public and behind the scenes to establish a broad, national unity government. That’s what the people want,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“During the past few weeks, I made every effort to bring Benny Gantz to the negotiating table. Every effort to establish a broad national unity government, every effort to prevent another election,” he said. “To my regret, time after time he declined. He simply refused.”

For the first time since Netanyahu was elected in early 2009, the country faces the possibility of choosing a different leader.

In a short statement, Gantz’s Blue and White party said that “now is the time of action.”

“Blue and White is determined to form the liberal unity government, led by Benny Gantz, that the people of Israel voted for a month ago,” it said.

Gantz has vowed to unify the country and restore national institutions after Netanyahu’s decade-long rule, which has deepened Israel’s religious and political divides and been roiled by corruption allegations.

At times, Gantz has criticized Netanyahu’s handling of security issues, particularly in the Gaza Strip, and has touted his time as army chief, when he oversaw a devastating 2014 war in Gaza.

He also has hinted at reviving the peace process with the Palestinians, but Gantz has been vague, apparently wary of alienating potential coalition partners, and focused most of his efforts at portraying himself as a fresh alternative to Netanyahu.

However, there is no guarantee that Gantz will succeed.

He has expressed willingness to form a partnership with Likud, but not if Netanyahu continues to lead while he faces such serious legal problems.