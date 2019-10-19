Singaporean convicted for financing of terror

AFP, SINGAPORE

A Singaporean man became the first of the country’s citizens to be jailed for financing terrorism after he was convicted of sending money to an Islamist preacher.

There have been a steady stream of arrests in Singapore over support of Islamist idealogies.

Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir Sheik Uduman was jailed for two-and-a-half years for donating S$1,146 (US$840) to Sheikh Abdullah al-Faisal, a preacher living in Jamaica, according to court documents seen by reporters yesterday.

Hussein reached out to Faisal after watching videos on his Web site and YouTube channels in which he preached support for the Islamic State group.

Faisal was jailed for nine years in Britain in 2003 after calling for the murders of non-Muslims and was deported to his native Jamaica after serving four years of his sentence.

Hussein, who was handed a prison term on Thursday, was arrested in July last year under Singapore’s Internal Security Act, which allows for detention without trial for up to two years.

He had been radicalized and “wanted to undertake armed violence in Syria in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria,” court documents said.

The prosecution recommended jail time to send “a strong message to other like-minded individuals.”