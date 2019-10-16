Mozambique votes in a crucial test of peace deal

AP, MAPUTO

Calls for calm and warnings against voter intimidation marked a closely watched election day in Mozambique yesterday that is crucial in consolidating a wary peace in the southern African nation of nearly 30 million people.

Parties’ acceptance of the presidential, parliamentary and provincial vote results is a key test of the ceasefire signed in August between the government and opposition Renamo rebels after years of skirmishes following a 15-year civil war that killed an estimated 1 million people.

The ruling Frelimo party, which has governed since Mozambique’s independence from Portugal in 1975, is expected to be returned to power.

Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi is expected to win a second term in a vote where insecurity and political tensions might keep some people from the polls.

Nyusi after voting urged Mozambicans to avoid violence and maintain “total serenity, total calm” — a week after police acknowledged that several suspects in the murder of prominent local election observer Anastacio Matavel were police officers, leading to condemnation from some international vote observer groups.

Local feelings about Nyusi are mixed.

The president can claim credit for the US$25 billion Mozambique Liquid Natural Gas project, part of efforts to tap substantial deposits of natural gas, but his first term has been overshadowed by an economic crisis caused by a US$2 billion corruption scandal in which companies set up by the secret services and defense ministry secretly borrowed money to set up projects that never materialized.

The opposition Renamo’s candidate and new leader, Ossufo Momade, is expected to benefit from the party’s popularity in the countryside.

A beaming Momade held up the inked proof of his vote and called on supporters to participate “massively” in the election.

In comments carried by national broadcaster TVM, he called on “my brother” Nyusi and security forces to respect the popular vote, and he cited the recently signed peace deal.

Momade also held up what appeared to be tampered-with ballots, saying: “It can’t continue like this... We want democracy. We want peace.”

He said his party would not accept any vote manipulation.

There were no immediate reports of election day violence. Some voters showed up at dawn and waited.

“I got here early, I voted early,” said Nalia Joaquim Lourenco, a teacher in Gaza Province.

Also seeking the presidency is MDM candidate Daviz Simango, the mayor of Beira City, which suffered badly in the devastating Cyclone Idai earlier this year.

The country on the Indian Ocean was hit by Idai and, weeks later, Cyclone Kenneth, raising fears about what climate change would bring to the sprawling coastline in the decades to come.

Hundreds of thousands of people are still recovering from the storms and hunger is a growing concern as months remain before the next substantial harvest.

Insecurity also poses a growing threat.

At least 10 polling centers were not opening in northernmost Cabo Delgado Province as Mozambique’s election authority said it could not guarantee safety from attacks by shadowy Islamic extremists, who have killed more than 400 people in the past two years.

That means about 5,400 people are not able to vote.

About 13 million Mozambicans are registered to vote. Vote counting starts after polls close at 6pm and preliminary results are expected today, with full provisional results before the end of the week.