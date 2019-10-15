Catalan leaders convicted of sedition

AP, MADRID

The Spanish Supreme Court yesterday convicted 12 Catalan politicians and activists for their roles in a secession bid in 2017, a ruling that immediately inflamed independence supporters in the wealthy northeastern region.

The court sentenced former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras to 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds, following one of Spain’s most important trials since democracy was restored after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Eight others also received lengthy prison terms in Catalonia’s attempt to break away from Spain following an illegal independence referendum, while three received lesser sentences.

Junqueras said the verdict wanted to “destroy lives.”

“But above all, they have shown one thing, that we Catalans do not have an alternative,” he wrote in a letter published by his Republic Left party. “Independence is today closer than ever before.”

Although prosecutors had requested convictions for the more severe crime of rebellion, which under Spanish law implies the use of violence to subvert the constitutional order, judges convicted nine defendants of sedition, implying that they promoted public disorder to subvert the law.

Junqueras and three other former Cabinet members — Raul Romeva, Jordi Turull and Dolors Bassa, who were sentenced to 12 years — were also convicted for misuse of public funds.

Former Catalan parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell was given 11-and-a-half years in prison; former Cabinet members Joaquim Forn and Josep Rull 10-and-a-half years each; and grassroots pro-independence activists Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart nine years each.

Three other former members of the Catalan Cabinet — Santiago Vila, Meritxell Borras and Carles Mundo — were fined for disobedience.

All of them have been barred from public office.

Reacting to the verdict, hundreds of students and civil servants immediately protested in different parts of Catalonia and its capital, Barcelona.

Grassroots pro-secession groups had warned that if any of the defendants were found guilty they would organize protests and “peaceful civil disobedience.”

Spanish authorities have deployed hundreds of extra police to the region.

“Today, they have violated all their rights. It is horrible that Europe doesn’t act,” 60-year-old civil servant Deni Saball said while protesting in the street. “I don’t want to be European. I don’t want to be Spanish.”

The court’s decision was another milestone in the long struggle for separatists who want Catalonia to break away from Spain and create a new European state. Spain insists it will not allow it.

The Spanish constitution says the country cannot be divided.

The separatist effort fell flat when it won no international recognition. The Spanish government stepped in and fired the Catalan regional government, with prosecutors later bringing charges.

At the center of the prosecutors’ case was the Oct. 1, 2017, independence referendum that the Catalan government held even though the country’s highest court had disallowed it.

The “Yes” vote won, but because it was an illegal ballot, most voters did not turn out and the vote count was considered of dubious value. However, the Catalan Parliament unilaterally declared independence three weeks later, triggering Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

Seven separatist leaders allegedly involved in the events, including ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, fled the country and are regarded by Spain as fugitives.