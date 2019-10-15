S Korean minister Cho resigns amid education scandal

AFP, SEOUL

South Korean Minister of Justice Cho Kuk resigned yesterday as a scandal swirled over academic privileges allegedly given to his children.

Huge crowds have taken to the streets recently against and in support of the former law professor following his appointment by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Cho’s relatives have been at the center of probes involving educational privileges allegedly granted to his children and also investments in an equity fund suspected of dubious operations.

Cho’s wife, Chung Kyung-sim, a university professor, has been indicted for allegedly forging a college award for their daughter, with a trial to begin on Friday.

His two children have also been questioned by prosecutors.

Supporters say Cho’s family has been unfairly targeted by prosecutors because of his promise to reform the investigative agency.

“I have endured day after day trying to fulfil my duty to reform the prosecution,” Cho said in a statement, adding that he had a “heavy heart.”

Moon accepted Cho’s resignation and said he was “sorry for division” his appointment had caused.

Cho had dutifully carried out his mission during his 35-day stint, Moon said, adding that it was important to follow up on Cho’s unfinished work.

“His whole-hearted reform drive ... has sparked consensus on its needs,” Moon said.

Education in South Korea is intensely competitive and top universities are frequently criticized for elitism — including by Cho, who said they create an “unfair society.”

He was accused of hypocrisy when it emerged that he had sent his daughter to an elite institution and that she had appeared to have benefited from family connections.

Analysts say the scandal has laid bare worsening class divisions in South Korea, the world’s 11th-largest economy.

Cho said he was “deeply sorry” for disappointing young people.