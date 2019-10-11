Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Bushfire kills elderly couple

An elderly couple have become the first victims of bushfires which have been ravaging drought-stricken areas of the east of the nation, police said yesterday. The bodies of the 77-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were found in the charred remains of their home in rural New South Wales, a spokesman said. A series of fires have destroyed at least 29 homes and numerous other buildings in the past week in the north of the state. The Long Gully fire began on Friday last week, police said, and appeared to have destroyed the couple’s home on Tuesday. Their bodies were found yesterday morning.

AUSTRALIA

Cockatoo survives shootings

A cockatoo has survived after it was shot five times by at least two different rifles in Sydney. Dubbed “Mr Cocky” by its rescuers, the sulfur-crested cockatoo was found in a backyard last month. Unable to fly and with a “reduced range of motion” in its left wing, the bird was taken to the Avian, Reptile and Exotic Pet Hospital in Camden. After an X-ray, veterinarian Lorenzo Crosta discovered the bird had been shot five times. Three pellets — from the same gun — were lodged in the bird’s body, while another two — from a separate airgun — had lodged in its shoulder and head. Crosta said he was not sure who delivered the bird to the practice and it is unclear whether the bird was known to its attackers. “They [sulfur-crested cockatoos] are pretty loud,” he said. “Maybe it was annoying someone, or maybe two kids being stupid. Maybe he was just really unlucky and got shot by one person and flew away, andgot shot by someone else.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Python nuptials staged

A couple spent two years and thousands of pounds planning their Monty Python-themed wedding in the hope of inspiring other fans to try to find their soul mate. John Wood, 59, and Gemma Harris, 35, tied the knot in a “totally bonkers” ceremony on Saturday last week, the 50th anniversary of the first broadcast of Monty Python’s Flying Circus. After a proposal, staged in front of Python stars Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam at a fundraising event in London, the two social media managers from East Grinstead spent more than two years and ￡15,000 (US$18,350) to create their dream wedding. During the ceremony, attendees were treated to farting noises as the bride walked down the aisle, a “hand of God” pointing at the couple, and later to a sketch featuring the bare bottoms of the groom and three friends. “There was a 9 foot [2.7m] parrot, a handmade albatross, all sorts of things. We commissioned artists to make some of the props, but most things we did ourselves,” Wood said. “Instead of saying: ‘I do,’ I said: ‘Perhaps...’ to which Gemma replied: ‘Oh, say you do,’ to which I replied: ‘Oh, alright then.’”

UNITED STATES

Squirrel haul discovered

Squirreling away supplies for the winter took on a whole new meaning for a couple in Pennsylvania after they discovered a hoodful of walnuts and grass in their vehicle. “My wife called me from Northland Library and said that her car smelt like it was burning, and was making a weird sound,” Chris Persic said on Facebook. Holly Persic opened the hood to find an engine full of walnuts neatly packed in grass, presumably stored there by squirrels over the weekend. Chris Persic spent almost an hour cleaning out more than 200 walnuts and grass from under the hood. “There’s definitely an angry squirrel wife right now wondering where all the nuts went,” he said.