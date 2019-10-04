France to roll out facial-recognition program next month

Bloomberg

France is poised to become the first European country to use facial-recognition technology to give citizens a secure digital identity — whether they want it or not.

Saying it wants to make the state more efficient, French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is pushing through plans to roll out an ID program, dubbed Alicem, next month, earlier than an initial Christmas target.

The country’s data regulator said that the program breaches the European rule of consent and a privacy group is challenging it in France’s highest administrative court.

It took a hacker just over an hour to break into a “secure” government messaging app this year, raising concerns about the state’s security standards.

None of that is deterring the French Ministry of the Interior.

“The government wants to funnel people to use Alicem and facial recognition,” said Martin Drago, a lawyer member of the privacy group La Quadrature du Net, which filed the suit against the state. “We’re heading into mass usage of facial recognition. [There is] little interest in the importance of consent and choice.”

The case, filed in July, would not suspend Alicem.

With the move, France would join states around the world rushing to create “digital identities” to give people secure access to everything from their taxes and banks to social security and utility bills. Singapore uses facial recognition and has signed an accord to help the UK prepare its own ID system. India uses iris scans.

France says the ID system would not be used to keep tabs on residents. Unlike in China and Singapore, the country would not be integrating the facial-recognition biometric into citizens’ identity databases.

In fact, the ministry, which developed the Alicem app, says that the facial-recognition data collected are to be deleted when the enrollment process is over.

However, that has not stopped people from worrying about its potential misuse.

“Rushing into facial recognition at this point is a major risk” because of uncertainties on its final use, said Didier Baichere, a lawmaker who sits on the French parliament’s “future technologies” commission and is the author of a July report on the subject.

Allowing mass-usage before putting in place proper checks and balances is “ludicrous,” he said.

The Android-only app with the blazon of the French republic is to be the only way for residents to create a legal digital ID and facial recognition will be its sole enabler. An ID would be created through a one-time enrollment that works by comparing a user’s photo in their biometric passport to a selfie video taken on the app that captures expressions, movements and angles. The phone and the passport are to communicate through their embedded chips.

Opponents say the app potentially breaches the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which makes free choice mandatory.

Emilie Seruga-Cau, who heads the law enforcement unit at the CNIL, the country’s independent privacy regulator, said it has made its concerns “very clear.”