Traffickers take advantage of Uruguay’s lax controls

AP, MONTEVIDEO

First more than half a tonne of cocaine was seized from a plane at a French airport. Then a shipping container with 4.2 tonnes of the drug was found in Hamburg, Germany, where authorities estimated its street value at a staggering US$1.1 billion.

The departure point of both shipments: Uruguay, South America’s smallest Spanish-speaking country — one that seldom makes the headlines for international drug trafficking.

The shipments in May and July set off alarms in the country and led its customs director to resign. Then German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported that Uruguay had become a world drug trafficking hub in recent years.

Authorities on both sides of the Atlantic said they had noticed a change in cocaine trafficking patterns from Uruguay.

Secretly, senior government officials met with customs agents and exporters to find out what was happening.

One participant said it appears that in Uruguay’s bid to speed up trade and lower export costs, customs controls have been neglected and the roving eye of the global drug trade — always searching for weak points — found an easy shipment point in this country of just 3.4 million people, where exports represent 12.6 percent of its gross domestic product.

“We are a route, as are many other” countries, “but it is true that certain controls have been weakened or are not at the level they should be,” Uruguayan Attorney General Jorge Diaz said.

Uruguayan Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Pablo Ferreri told reporterd that the drug seizures in Europe came as a shock, but said that “we are working very hard to quickly improve what must be improved.”

Customs officials say Uruguay’s controls focus on imports, not exports, which are important to the economy and which no one wants to threaten, said Leonardo Couto, a customs broker who participated in meetings seeking to improve the export control system.

In the port of Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital, the customs terminal has a single scanner that is operated by officials who work only during office hours, never at night. Additionally, the machine is used solely to check imports.

Inspecting all the containers leaving the country is impossible because of the costs and delays that would entail. A computer program analyzes what the merchandise is, its destination and who is moving it to determine which containers are inspected.

Less than 3 percent of containers are examined.

“Everyone in the chain has failed to pay attention to this phenomenon. In the desire to lower and lower costs, we began to relegate controls. Not only the state, everyone,” said Couto, who as a dispatcher sends between 300 and 400 containers from Uruguay to other parts of the world every month.

The shipment with cocaine seized in Hamburg was greenlighted in Uruguay without inspection despite its unusual nature: It had four containers of soybeans, a much smaller quantity than a normal shipment would contain.

“Soybeans are usually exported in full boats, without containers. That should have attracted attention,” Couto said. “Risk assessment failed. It was not handled well.”

Diaz said he has seen everything: drugs hidden in shipments of meat and wool, half a tonne of cocaine concealed in fishing nets and 1.8 tonnes in a yacht that was preparing to travel to Serbia.

Those seizures happened in 2003-2010. That era was followed by years of calm and Uruguayan authorities thought the drug route through their country had been closed.