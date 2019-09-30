Death toll rises to 30 from earthquake in Indonesia

AFP, JAKARTA

The death toll from an earthquake that rocked Indonesia’s remote Maluku islands rose to 30 yesteray, including several toddlers, the disaster agency said.

On Thursday, residents ran into the streets as buildings fell in around them when the magnitude 6.5 tremor struck, sparking landslides that buried at least one of the people who died.

Among the confirmed dead were three young children, with many people killed by falling debris in and around quake-struck Ambon city.

The region’s governor has declared a state of emergency until Wednesday next week, the agency said.

“As of Sunday morning, 30 people died and 156 were injured,” Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management spokesman Agus Wibowo said.

On Friday, the agency had revised down the official death toll of 23 to 19 after officials realized that some of the deceased has been double-counted.

At least 25,000 people had to flee because their houses were damaged by the strong jolt, Wibowo said previously.

Hundreds of houses, offices, schools and public facilities were also been damaged in the disaster. Authorities have set up emergency tents and public kitchens for the evacuees in several districts.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck about 37km northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at a depth of 29km.