Police arrest 15 linked to IS

Authorities have arrested 15 people, mostly foreigners from Indonesia, on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State (IS) group, police said yesterday. The suspects were arrested in several raids across the country between July and this month, police counterterrorism head Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in a statement. The first case involved a 25-year-old Indonesian palm plantation worker in Sabah state, who police believe had acted as a facilitator for a family of five that carried out a suicide attack on a church in Jolo, in the southern Philippines, in December last year. Ayob said that the suspect had also allegedly channeled funds to the Maute group, which seized control of the lakeside town of Marawi in the Philippines for five months in 2017, a conflict that killed more than 1,100 people.

Facebook tightens ad rules

Social media giant Facebook yesterday said that it had implemented new rules for political advertisements in the city-state ahead of an election expected within months. The new rules require those who want to run ads about social issues, elections or politics to confirm their identity and location, and disclose who is responsible for the advertisement. Facebook also requires “Paid for by” disclaimers in advertisements, which are to be stored in a searchable online library for seven years. Under pressure from authorities worldwide, Facebook last year started introducing several similar initiatives in various countries, including the US and India, to increase oversight of political ads.

Man returns from China jail

As the word dropped from Wendell Brown’s lips, the former college football player and Detroit, Michigan, native appeared to try to relish its taste for just a moment more: “Freedom.” After three years in a Chinese prison for allegedly assaulting a man during a bar fight, Brown on Wednesday returned home to the hugs and smiling faces of his loved ones. Outside of his family’s house on Detroit’s east side, he took a few moments to reflect on regaining his freedom. “We don’t really understand that word to its fullest extent until [we’re] without it,” Brown said. Brown was teaching English and coaching football in southwestern China when he was arrested in September 2016 and charged with intentional assault. He denied hitting the man and said that he was defending himself after being attacked. Witnesses said that Brown was being harassed by other patrons. Brown was the only person prosecuted. He was sentenced to four years in prison, but a court later reduced it to three years.

Cop takes plea in toilet case

A former Honolulu police officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to failing to report that another officer forced a homeless man to lick a public urinal. Reginald Ramones is one of two officers arrested and charged with depriving the man of his civil rights. As part of a plea agreement, Ramones pleaded guilty to a lesser charge that he knew a fellow officer committed a civil rights breach and did not inform authorities. Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu said that Ramones left the department last month. The second officer charged in the case, John Rabago, remains on restricted duty. He has pleaded not guilty. The plea agreement said that Rabago told the man he could avoid arrest by licking the urinal. The man reluctantly did. Ramones said that Rabago convinced him not to report it.