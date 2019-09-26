Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Student lay dead for months

Concerns about student welfare have been raised after a first-year student at the University of Canterbury is believed to have lain dead in his room for close to two months before the alarm was raised. The male student was found on Monday night at the Sonoda Residence on campus in Christchurch after other students noticed a smell and alerted police, according to local media reports. He has not been named. According to the Christchurch Press newspaper, his father also contacted police after failing to locate him through his friends. The student’s death is being examined by the coroner and no cause of death has yet been identified. Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said the death was deeply troubling. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim. This must be an incredibly distressing time for them,” he said in a statement.

SOUTH KOREA

African swine fever spreads

The government yesterday said it was intensifying efforts to clean farms around the country as it scrambles to contain the spread of African swine fever that has ravaged farms near its border with North Korea. Lab tests on Tuesday night confirmed the country’s fifth case since last week from a farm in Ganghwa, raising fears that the country is losing a battle to halt the spread of the illness. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that hundreds of officials have been deployed to inspect disinfection efforts at pig farms, slaughterhouses and feed mills nationwide, which came under a government-imposed 48-hour standstill as of noon on Tuesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

Military retaliation mulled

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on Tuesday said that Riyadh would consider all options in its response to an attack on its oil facilities, including a military one, once a probe into who was responsible is completed. Jubeir, who was speaking at a conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said that Saudi Arabia believed Iran was behind the attacks, but added that the UN was helping it identify the launch site. “We want to mobilize international support and we want to look at all options — diplomatic options, economic options and military options — and then make the decision,” he said.

TURKEY

Bomb explodes in south

Five people on a police bus were injured yesterday when a roadside bomb exploded in the southern Turkish province of Adana, state media reported. The blast was either an “improvised explosive device or a different type of bomb,” Adana Governor Mahmut Demirtas told the Anadolu news agency. One of those hurt was a police officer, but the casualties did not suffer serious injuries, he said.

FRANCE

US-Iran talks ready: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he believed that the conditions for the leaders of the US and Iran to meet were in place, but that it was still up to them to decide whether to move forward. “I believe that the conditions in this context for a rapid return to negotiations have been created,” Macron told reporters after meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday. “There is a common intent to progress and to not just find the terms of a de-escalation, but build a long-term accord,” he said. “But it depends on the will of both sides.”