Agencies

INDONESIA

Papua death toll hits 26

At least 26 people have been killed in fresh unrest in the Papua region, authorities said yesterday, as thousands fled to shelters following a day of violence that saw victims burned alive in buildings set ablaze by protesters. About 22 people died in Wamena where hundreds had demonstrated and burned down a government office and other buildings on Monday, with some victims perishing in deliberately set fires, authorities said. “Some were burned, some were hacked to death ... some were trapped in fires,” local military commander Chandra Dianto said.

HAITI

Senator opens fire on protest

A senator trying to disperse protesters opened fire with a pistol outside the Haitian Parliament on Monday, a photojournalist who was wounded in the shooting said. Senator Jean-Marie Ralph Fethiere, a member of Haiti’s ruling party, said he acted in self-defense after opposition protesters burst into the parliament building in Port-au-Prince to disrupt a session of the Senate. “I defended myself. Legitimate defense is a sacred right,” Fethiere told local media. The Associated Press photographer suffered minor injury to his jaw from a bullet shard, according to a journalist who met with him.

GERMANY

Hangover ruled an illness

A court has ruled that a hangover is an illness, in a verdict against the distributor of a food supplement marketed as an “anti-hangover drink.” The state court in Frankfurt ruled in a verdict released on Monday that marketing by the defendant, which it did not identify, contravened a ban on attributing to food products the ability to prevent, treat or heal illnesses. It rejected an appeal against a lower court’s similar verdict.

UNITED KINGDOM

UK to repatriate 135,300

Emergency flights on Monday brought 14,700 people back to the UK after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook, and about 135,300 more are expected to be returned over the next 13 days, the Civil Aviation Authority said. “With 13 days remaining and approximately 135,300 passengers still to bring back to the UK, we are working around the clock, in conjunction with the government and the aviation industry,” the regulator said.

UNITED STATES

Gaming firms make pledges

The companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch and other video games and platforms on Monday pledged on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved. The promises range from planting trees to reducing plastic packaging, from making game devices more energy efficient to incorporating environmental themes into the games themselves.

UNITED STATES

Officer collared children

A police officer in Orlando, Florida, was fired on Monday after arresting two six-year-olds last week for separate disciplinary incidents at their school, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon told a news conference. Dennis Turner arrested the children on Thursday while working as a resource officer at a charter school, charging them both with misdemeanor battery, Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala told a separate news conference. “These very young children are to be protected, nurtured and disciplined in a manner that does not rely on the criminal justice system to do it,” Ayala said. “Systems are not designed to raise our children.”