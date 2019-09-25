Johnson’s act unlawful: UK court

Reuters, LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down the British Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful, the British Supreme Court ruled yesterday in a humiliating rebuke to him.

The unanimous decision by the court’s 11 presiding judges thrusts Britain’s exit from the EU further into turmoil as it undermines Johnson and gives legislators more scope to oppose his Brexit plans.

“The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” British Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said, reading out the historic decision.

“Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgement of all 11 justices,” she added. “It is for Parliament, and in particular the [House of Commons] speaker and the [House of] Lords speaker, to decide what to do next.”

The speaker of parliament’s House of Commons, where Johnson has lost his majority and most lawmakers oppose his promise to leave the EU with or without a deal by Oct. 31, said that the chamber must convene without delay.

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgment that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful,” British House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said. “As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay.”

Some lawmakers, including those thrown out of Johnson’s Conservative Party for rebelling against his Brexit plans, had said that he should resign if he was found to have misled the queen.

“It is impossible for us to conclude, on the evidence which has been put before us, that there was any reason — let alone a good reason — to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament for five weeks,” the judges said in their ruling.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Johnson to call a new election.

“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position,’” Corbyn told delegates at Labour’s annual conference in Brighton.