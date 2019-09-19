Agencies

UKRAINE

Banker’s house destroyed

Police on Tuesday were investigating a fire that destroyed the house of a reformist former head of the central bank, who along with the bank called it an act of “terror.” Valeria Gontareva said her country home in a village north of Kiev was burned to the ground after being struck with a Molotov cocktail on Tuesday morning. “The terror continues,” Gontareva told Interfax Ukraine from London, where she now lives. Gontareva, who headed the National Bank of Ukraine for three years until 2017 when she resigned, was struck by a vehicle in Britain last month and had to undergo surgery. Earlier this month, her daughter-in-law’s vehicle was burned in Kiev. Gontareva resigned in 2017 after coming under intense pressure from tycoons and lawmakers who wanted to jail her for devaluating the currency.

NEW ZEALAND

Trademark plan dropped

Air New Zealand yesterday backed down on plans to trademark a logo of the Maori greeting kia ora after it was accused of cultural theft. The carrier justified the application last week saying it wanted to protect the masthead of its in-flight magazine. The magazine’s title is a greeting commonly used by all New Zealanders and the Maori Council said the carrier had no right to trademark it. The council threatened a boycott over the issue, saying the airline was trying to commercialize the Maori language. Air New Zealand said it had reconsidered after talks with Maori groups.

RUSSIA

North Koreans detained

Three coast guards were injured on Tuesday in a clash with North Korean fishing boats in the Sea of Japan, after which 80 fishers were detained, the FSB security service said. The FSB, which controls the border and coast guard, said in a statement that guards observed two fishing vessels and 11 motor boats while on duty in territorial waters. The larger boat’s crew attacked officers who boarded the vessel and three officers “received injuries of varying degrees of severity,” the FSB said. Both vessels were eventually detained. “Two fishing vessels and more than 80 North Korean citizens were detained,” the FSB told TASS news agency. “Activities of North Korean poachers has been thwarted.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the North Korean charge d’affaires over the incident, expressing “serious concern,” it said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Janitor hailed as hero

A maintenance manager on Tuesday was credited with saving lives by evacuating a building before an explosion that gravely injured him, while investigators began examining the rubble to determine the cause and a firefighter who died was saluted. Larry Lord on Monday emptied the building in Farmington, Maine, of “at least a dozen or so employees” when the odor of propane gas was detected just minutes before a powerful blast destroyed the building and killed a firefighter, Police Chief Jack Peck said. “Without his quick actions, I think it would’ve been a much more horrific tragedy,” Peck told reporters. Lisa Charles, who worked in the building, but was not there at the time of the blast, said that she was grateful Lord got her colleagues to safety. “They got a warning from the maintenance guy,” she said, calling him a hero. Her colleagues told her that they were taken to a safe area, but that Lord went back inside with firefighters before the blast occurred. In addition to the death of Fire Captain Michael Bell, seven other people were injured in the explosion.