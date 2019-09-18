Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Pell files High Court appeal

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell yesterday lodged an appeal with the High Court against his child sex abuse convictions, an official in Canberra said. It is the final avenue of appeal for the 78-year-old — who is serving a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s — to get out of jail and clear his name. The former Vatican treasurer who once helped elect popes last month lost an appeal in Victoria State’s Court of Appeal in a landmark decision that saw the judges split in a 2-1 verdict. There is no guarantee that the High Court will agree to consider Pell’s case. The nation’s most senior judges will now deliberate on whether to allow the appeal to proceed, a process that could take months.

SLOVAKIA

PM survives no-confidence

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini yesterday survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote over alleged contacts between a senior government official and a controversial businessman linked to a slain investigative journalist. Only 62 lawmakers in the 150-seat Parliament voted to dismiss Pellegrini. His dismissal would mean the end of his coalition government. The vote was requested by the opposition after media reports that the businessman, Marian Kocner, frequently exchanged text messages with Monika Jankovska, state secretary at the Ministry of Justice. Jankovska denied she knew Kocner, but has resigned from her post.

UNITED KINGDOM

Swimmer in 54-hour feat

US breast cancer survivor Sarah Thomas yesterday became the first person to swim across the Channel four times non-stop in a 54-hour feat of endurance. Thomas, 37, could be seen in a video posted on Facebook arriving at Dover on the southern English coast with a group of supporters cheering her on. “I feel a little sick,” she is heard saying in the video. In a post on Saturday before setting off, Thomas wrote: “This swim is dedicated to all the survivors out there... This is for those of us who have prayed for our lives, who have wondered with despair about what comes next, and have battled through pain and fear to overcome.” Thomas completed treatment for cancer a year ago.

FRANCE

Migrants leaving camp

Police yesterday were evacuating at least 900 migrants from a gym and a nearby tent camp near the English Channel, citing concerns about security and hygiene. A spokesman for the Nord region said the migrants being removed from the town of Grande Synthe include an unspecified number of children with their families. Local media said the migrants include many Kurds from Iraq. A court this month ordered the migrants removed to stem violence and human trafficking in the neighborhood. The spokesman said the migrants are being taken to temporary shelters and allowed to apply for asylum.

THAILAND

Giant panda dies at 19

Chiang Mai Zoo staff yesterday donned black-and-white clothing and observed a minute of silence to mourn the sudden death of a popular male giant panda on loan from China. Officials said Chuang Chuang collapsed on Monday in his enclosure shortly after standing up following a meal of bamboo leaves. Staff said they found no sign of illness or injury on the 19-year-old panda’s body, and that he had recently passed a health exam. Chuang Chuang and his female mate arrived in Chiang Mai in 2003 on a 10-year loan that was later extended for another 10 years.